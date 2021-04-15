From almond butter aspirations to classical recordings on cassette tapes, Chicago label Parlour Tapes is ready for its next chapter

CHICAGO — There was a time when Parlour Tapes — cassette label, event planners, and sound experiment extraordinaires — came precariously close to breaking into the nut butter business.

Deidre Huckabay, Jenna Lyle and Zach Moore claim it was all the doing of Andrew Tham, their fellow Parlour Tapes owner. “A few years ago, Andrew found 90-pound bags of shelled almonds at Costco. He was like, ‘OK, here’s the deal: We can make almond butter with some of these, then the rest we have to keep in the freezer so they don’t go bad,’” Lyle recounted during a recent Zoom interview, her voice pitching. Tham just laughed hysterically in another square, as sure an admission of guilt as any.

An almond butter side hustle might raise eyebrows at other boutique labels. Not at Parlour Tapes. Since Huckabay, Lyle, Tham and former co-owner Kyle Vegter launched the label in 2013, their irreverent collective has been just as happy hosting quirky “happenings” for contemporary classical groups — previous collaborators include Ensemble Dal Niente and Mocrep — as it is putting out intimate, satisfyingly crunchy records. (Yes, Parlour Tapes issues most releases on cassette; yes, every album is accompanied by a digital twin on Bandcamp. Parlour Tapes wouldn’t really be Parlour Tapes without that juggling act, its projects whirling together until they become practically indistinguishable, like a merry-go-round ride after a Four Loko.

Huckabay, Lyle, Moore, and Tham’s relationships are similarly porous. They’re friends, musical collaborators (all four are members of experimental outfit Mocrep, business partners (though they reject any attendant stuffiness), partner-partners (in Huckabay and Tham’s case), and even, at one point, roommates. Tham’s almond-butter scheme would have made a cottage industry out of their then-shared Humboldt Park apartment, lovingly dubbed the Bunny Basket.

“Living together, we thought, ‘Oh, we have access to label business all the time; this is gonna be great!’” Huckabay says, her three compatriots snorting in the background. “That’s, uh — that’s not how it worked out.”

Is Parlour Tapes’ M.O. absurd, sometimes even silly? Well, duh — and intentionally so. In the label’s rushes of creativity, do the lines between un-self-conscious expression and self-conscious branding get a little blurred? Also yes.

In any case, the pandemic — which forced even the most oblivious Americans to contend with stark socioeconomic and racial realities — ground Parlour Tapes’ giddy merry-go-round to a halt. In-person bashes were put on hold, and the label, for the first time since its inception, grappled with its growing pains in earnest. What, exactly, was Parlour Tapes — with its shoestring budget and conspicuously DIY aspirations — and what was it trying to do?

“In the past, artists who have (financial) resources brought projects to us. That’s been wonderful, and it’s made some records possible that would not otherwise have happened,” Huckabay says. “But our platform is sometimes more available to artists who have funds than it is to all artists.”

So, the four co-owners are plotting out Parlour Tapes’ next chapter: its new life as a cooperative label. In the not-so-far future, Parlour Tapes plans to grow its ownership so that multiple artists across disciplines — maybe a handful, maybe dozens — can pitch in to fund new projects. Likewise, the co-op will share profits collectively.

Parlour Tapes has been hoping to make this leap since 2016 or so, when Tham, in an almond butter-esque burst of inspiration, first cooked up the idea. Their pandemic-fueled existential dread only accelerated the label’s timeline.

“Basically, our goal (back then) was to generate enough revenue from sales to make the next record. It was that sort of break-even model, except when we had to put up our own money,” Tham says. “Going forward, we’re hoping to spend about the same amount on each record.”

To informally kick things off, Huckabay, Lyle, Moore and Tham will release solo albums on April 23, with an online launch party that evening hosted by Experimental Sound Studio. Each album was self-produced but shaped by feedback from all four artists; Moore took the lead on mixing and mastering at no cost to his partners. Their mutual approach lays the groundwork for Parlour Tapes’ co-op future — a future that also means moving away from the ingratiating “cool” that reigned in Chicago’s early 2010s contemporary classical scene. In retrospect, Huckabay feels alienated from Parlour Tapes’ foundational aesthetic, which she finds more fraught than it seemed at first glance.

“Like, ‘Oh, we’re going to do classical music but on cassette tapes,’” Huckabay recalls. “It’s easier to see what it actually is, which is an appropriation of less capitalized musical worlds. It doesn’t actually distribute any benefits down to true DIY scenes, which usually aren’t white-led... I’m glad that’s behind us, but it’s also part of our present.”

Huckabay’s musings diagnose an uncomfortable, if obvious reality. The ranks of even the most socially conscious ensembles performing under the banner of “new music” in Chicago, particularly on the North and Northwest Sides, tend to be almost entirely classically trained — training which often equates to access and resources, and which often falls down on racial lines.

“The fact that we all have music degrees has opened a lot of doors for us,” Lyle says. “I’m not ready to completely discard my classical training, because it’s such an entrenched part of who I am, and how I identify as a person and maker. But I’m keeping the things I value and reevaluating the rest, which has led to a slow shift in our aesthetics.”

You can hear that shift on their new solo records, which are synthier and lonelier than anything in Parlour Tapes’ catalog so far. Moore wrote “Galloping Through a Wormhole” after a lockdown-inspired identity crisis, as well as his Kafkaesque final day before lockdown. Huckabay’s “Words for the Dead / Words from the Dead” crests in a post-minimalistic outburst, but tintinnabulous, sinusoidal tones linger throughout, as does the grief which inspired the album. Lyle’s “TAPE TAPe TApe Tape tape” is nicely on the nose, sourcing found sound from her apartment and the whirs and clacks of cassette players. So is Tham’s “Tutorial Music,” which overlays his surrealist “how-to” monologues over offbeat electronics.

Even the more tongue-in-cheek contributions, like Tham’s, point to a new Parlour Tapes brimming on the horizon, inexorable as a sunrise. But you probably wouldn’t guess it, attending the launch party on April 23. The foursome has just as zany an evening planned as ever, promising new video works, a musical game of exquisite corpse, archival footage of the label’s pre-pandemic bacchanals, and banter aplenty — and that’s just what they were willing to share over Zoom.

Contemporary classical may be on the cusp of a long-overdue paradigm shift, but some things, after all, never change.

———