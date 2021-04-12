Rocker Ted Nugent poses a debunked question about the COVID-19 pandemic

Ted Nugent, the aging rocker with Michigan roots who performed at campaign events for former President Donald Trump, has raised a question about the COVID-19 pandemic that possibly nobody else had considered.

"Why weren’t we shut down for COVID one through 18?" asked Nugent, 72, in an interview shared to his Facebook page, in which he said he has no fear of the virus.

Of course, the coronavirus that has killed close to 560,000 people in the U.S. and more than 16,000 people in Michigan was named for the year in which the first infection was reported — 2019.

"You know, I guess I would ask you — because I’m addicted to truth, logic and common sense — and my commonsense meter would demand the answer to why weren’t we shut down for COVID one through 18?" Nugent asked in a 12-minute video.

Some wondered if the quote attributed to Nugent might be a hoax, but the fact-checking website Snopes verified it as true.

Nugent, known as the "Motor City Madman," moved to Texas from Michigan more than 18 years ago.

He has performed at several Trump rallies, including one in Lansing, Michigan, in October 2020.