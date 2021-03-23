Paisley Park will display Prince’s ashes on fifth anniversary of his death

MINNEAPOLIS — On the fifth anniversary of Prince's death, his estate has created a special way to remember the Minneapolis music icon: free visitation to pay respects in Paisley Park's atrium, where his ashes will be on display.

There will be no tours April 21 at Paisley Park in Chanhassen. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., people will be allowed inside by reservation for 30-minute visits to the atrium. Masks are required. Reservations may be made at paisleypark.com.

"We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world," Paisley Park executive Alan Seiffert said in a statement. "So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people's lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects."

There will be 70 time slots available, with 20 people per slot. That means a total of 1,400 people can be accommodated. No cellphone photos will be allowed.

When the Minnesota megastar's 65,000-square-foot studio in Chanhassen was first opened as a museum in October 2016 months after his death, Prince's ashes — in a custom-made ceramic urn shaped like Paisley Park with his symbol on top — stood in the middle of the atrium, greeting visitors as they started the Paisley tour.

Three months later, the urn was moved, at the request of Prince's family, to a frosted plastic case attached to the front of the balcony in the atrium. But to the disappointment of Prince followers, the urn was moved from public view in early 2019.

"Three years is enough time to mourn," Omarr Baker, Prince's brother, said at the time. "There's a season for everything."

On April 21, fans are invited to leave flowers, mementos and other memorials next to the statue of Prince's glyph erected last July in front of Paisley.