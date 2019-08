Music News & Reviews See the movie trailer for ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ August 01, 2019 06:29 PM

The "Fast & Furious" franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," due in theaters August 2, 2019.