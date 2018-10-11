Kid Rock, other musicians thank Trump after Music Modernization Act signing
Several musicians were in attendance as President Trump signed the Music Modernization Act on October 11, 2018. The law ensures artists who released records before 1972 are paid royalties from digital services.
Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.
Willie Nelson walks slowly on stage at the Outlaw Music Festival, picks up his guitar, sets it back down, curtly whips his cowboy hat into the crowd, then shuffles back offstage. Reports indicated he had been ill and was annoyed about something.
The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.
Charles Stenval, former U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service project leader, describes factors and challenges considered for creating proposed plans to increase public access to the top of the tallest mountain in the Mid-Columbia, Rattlesnake Mountain.
Some college students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. Some may be a little heavier than when they left home, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist has some good news about the "Freshmen 15" myth.
Hurricane Michael, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the continental United States, slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, unleashing a trail of destruction across 200 miles.
