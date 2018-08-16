Singer Aretha Franklin dies at age 76

Aretha Franklin died on August 16, 2018. The "Queen of Soul" had a musical career that spanned nearly 60 years.
Black Dolly sings Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.

What Men Want (Official Trailer)

Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.