Singer Aretha Franklin dies at age 76

Wendy and Chris Newbury didn't mean to start the band Black Dolly when Chris got Wendy studio time for an anniversary gift. But that's what evolved when these two music teachers – Chris at Hanford HS and Wendy at Pasco – got together with friends.
Willie Nelson walks slowly on stage at the Outlaw Music Festival, picks up his guitar, sets it back down, curtly whips his cowboy hat into the crowd, then shuffles back offstage. Reports indicated he had been ill and was annoyed about something.
Air quality should continue to improve as onshore flow pushes marine air into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service. The latest smoke forecast shows continued improvement Thursday, Aug. 15, was some lingering smoke aloft.
Coach Pete Carroll says rookie running back Rashaad Penny had a successful surgery to repair a broken finger he got in a pass-rush drill Monday—and that the Seahawks expect their first-round pick to be ready for the season opener.
Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.
A motorcyclist was filmed attempting a daring stunt on a San Antonio highway on August 12. This video was captured by Ace Scott on Loop 410. It shows the motorcyclist pulling a stunt known as the Superman.