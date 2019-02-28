‘Greta’ is a predictable psychopath flick

‘Greta’
Chloe Grace Moretz is Frances McCullen. She is an unlucky do-gooder. Frances finds a purse on a New York subway car that belongs to Greta Hideg, played by Isabelle Huppert. Against the advice from her free spirit roommate, Frances hunts down Greta and returns the purse.
The grateful older lady invites her in for tea and they quickly bond.
After several visits — and more dire warnings from her pal — Frances discovers Greta has a closet full of similar purses, all containing the same ID and the same valuables. Totally creeped out, Frances rushes out of Greta’s house and wants the same quick exit from the woman’s life.
Greta — however — is relentless. She has tagged Frances for a very special fate and will not be denied. Greta stalks her at work, on the subway and other places. It’s not hard to figure out that eventually the poor young woman winds up in her evil clutches.
Who among us doesn’t like a heavy-duty thriller that features a relentless psychopath? Almost since the dawn of movies, moviegoers have been fascinated by them. So are writers and directors who have made a bunch of really good ones.
“Fatal Attraction” is the best of the modern bunch. Another is “Single White Female.” Or your tastes might run to one of Robin Williams’ best films, the really odd “One Hour Photo.”
And who didn’t get chilled to the core from “Play Misty for Me?”
There are lots more but those are the ones that quickly came to mind. However, Hollywood has also made bad psycho movies with predictable villains perpetrating predictable villainy on poor people who did nothing more than do a good deed.
Sort of like “Greta.”
The film’s two protagonists aren’t to blame. Huppert is an amazing actress who is rarely seen in an American film. I say that with trepidation because Oscar-winning writer/director Neil Jordan (“The Crying Game,” “The End of the Affair”) is Irish. Huppert has wowed the foreign film crowd for decades, and is a favorite of writer/director Michael Haneke who used her in “Amour” and “Happy End.”
Pasting on the grimmest of faces, Huppert goes all out to make Greta a bone-chilling baddy. She does the best she can but it doesn’t work. Instead of being terrifying, Huppert’s performance is almost laughable.
Moretz has a similar problem. She works overtime to make Frances equal parts victim and a strong, independent woman. Moretz has done some very good work in her short career. “Kick-Ass” is my favorite but she also shined in the vampire flick “Let Me In.”
Someday she’ll do something that will truly blow our movie minds. “Greta” isn’t that movie.
Jordan’s script — done from a story by Ray Wright (“Pulse”) — and directing lets Huppert and Moretz down. It has two negatives. The first is not having anything horrifying that you haven’t seen dozens of times before.
Second, scratch the word horrifying from the previous sentence. Nothing in the film is even close to frightening. On the 0-to-10 tension scale, “Greta” is a zero. That’s what’s most surprising about the movie. Jordan is usually very good at creating nail-biting tension.
The bottom line: “Greta” is re-Greta-ble.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. It’s playing at the AMC Classic Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 2 out of 5
‘Turn It Up’
I’m a drummer. I’ve been playing in one band after another since I was 14. The current band is called Squandered Youth. The band title is ironic because like a lot of musicians, I squandered a lot of my youth on a drug called music.
It’s a habit that led me into a radio career and has kept me in bands. Some of the bands I’ve been in have been nothing short of amazing. Many were — as this movie so beautifully demonstrates — the greatest band that never was.
Tri-Cities filmmaker Michael Charboneau writes and directs “Turn it Up.” It’s autobiographical and based on one of those magical times that can only happen in youth. In the 1980s, he and several friends formed a band and rocked for a summer.
Charboneau put together a team of young actors from the Tri-Cities to play himself and his friends. The cast includes his son, Damien. All seem to be having a magical summer of their own but no one has more fun with this tongue-in-cheek script than the younger Charboneau. He’s wonderfully funny as the drug-addled Paul.
The other band members are done by Ben Donnelly, Hugo Miranda Vergara, Patrick Killoran, Colin Prise and Sean Lytton
The movie is packed with laughs but a couple of the scenes in “Turn It Up” are so funny they’ll put you on the floor. Charboneau, too — it seems — is having an out-of-body moment or two of his own reliving a life he left behind what seems like eons ago.
I also want to note the camera work of my friend Scott Armstrong. It’s very good. I did a lot of video production years ago and worked with Armstrong a number of times. He’s not only an incredible shooter, but Armstrong is one of the nicest people on the planet.
“Turn It Up” is a wonderfully funny ode to life as a 20-something musician. It is not to be missed if you are a musician of the 1980s era and dreamed of becoming a rock god.
The music — some of it original — is very good and “Turn It Up” will reignite the passion that comes from being bitten by the music bug and the magic of music. So you don’t miss it if you weren’t a musician but grew up with the big-hair bands of the era.
Then there’s the rest of us.
The language is a bit rough in spots. Charboneau told me that one of the cast members brought his grandmother to the premiere. She wasn’t that impressed with the salty language. But the profanity has to be there. It fits the 1980s rock scene and the music.
Plus, I always love it when someone — on a shoestring budget — proves you don’t have to have millions to make a very good movie.
Conceptually, “Turn It Up” is as much fun as the famous “Almost Famous,” the Tom Cruise anchored “Rock of Ages,” everybody’s favorite, “Spinal Tap” or a dozen other terrific rock movies.
In a short text conversation I had with Charboneau after watching his movie, I told him that I hope someday he can land funding to remake this movie on a bigger production budget. He has the same dream.
The bottom-line: “Turn It Up” is a total turn on.
▪ Not rated but probably R for mature themes, drug use and language. It’s playing one night only, Wednesday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco 12.
▪ Rating: 4 out of 5
