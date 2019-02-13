Mr. Movie: Horror, laughs, love. What’s not to love?

Last week I wrote my annual Valentine’s Day love movie column. I loved some and knocked a others. I can’t believe I forgot my favorite love scene of all time. But I did. Most of you have access to the Internet. Go to Google or YouTube, and ask for Clark and Ellie’s love story from the movie “Up.”
It is a five-minute montage written by co-writer Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”). In my life I’ve seen somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 movies. Maybe more. This is the most beautiful and touching love scene of them all. When they meet as kids she talks non-stop. He doesn’t. Then they fall in love. From that point their life together evolves into a wordless montage.
Grab a hanky. On second thought, grab a bag full.
‘Alita: Battle Angel’
Animation and real-life action have worked well together since the dawn of the art form in the late 1800s. Graphic novels and comic books have an equally symbiotic relationship with the medium.
At least once a year someone pops up a big budget blockbuster jammed to the gills with wazzo-zazzo special effects. Normally, it comes in the Spring or Summer, and once in awhile in time for the holidays.
This year’s offering is “Alita: Battle Angel” and it’s early.
Ripping pages out of earlier works, director Robert Rodriguez and producer/writer James Cameron grab Japanese legend Yukito Kishiro’s graphic novel “Gunnm” and using his English translation, have turned it into “Alita: Battle Angel.”
Alita lives in a way distant dystopian future. She is found in a trash heap by a cyborg scientist who rebuilds her. She can’t remember anything about who she is, or was but is an expert at martial arts.
Crossing Alita — as a complex series of bad guys quickly learn — can be a very poor decision.
Alita is played warmly and wonderfully by Rosa Salazar (“Bird Box,” “Maze Runner”). The gestures and facial expressions — though animated — belong to her. It’s a great piece of acting. Her supporting cast is equally good, and includes two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz as her not-quite mad scientist mentor, and Jennifer Connelly and Mahershala Ali as the film’s bad guys.
Keenan Johnson plays Alita’s human love interest.
Alita and the cyborg characters are created via motion capture. It’s an animation system where actors don special suits with sensors all over them. As Rodriguez did with the groundbreaking “Sin City” and Cameron with “Avatar,” the two men seamlessly meld the animation with reality. Scenes are shot and animators then turn the actors into animated characters. Most of the rest of the scenes are sets, or are shot in exotic locales rather than in front of green screens where scenery is usually digitally inserted.
This is a positive that adds to the film’s flavor and in 3D, it’s just short of spectacular.
Cameron’s script — with help from Rodriguez and Laeta Kalogridis (“Terminator Genisys”) — isn’t quite as good as the CGI execution. It’s predictable, and like a two-dimensional graphic novel, slogs along in chunks a frame at a time.
The flaw isn’t fatal, it’s just a limitation. “Alita” is a bit long but — unlike many Marvel and D.C. super hero movies — not insufferably so.
Last. What did Kishiro think of how his novel got translated? Apparently he thought quite highly of the concept; highly enough to do the graphics for the film’s posters.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, the AMC Classic Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 4 out of 5
‘Isn’t it Romantic’
I am not romantic. Or so I thought. The “so I thought” comes from a discussion with a woman sitting next to me at the screening of “Isn’t it Romantic.” She thinks the film is hilarious and told me because she isn’t a romantic she found the movie quite funny, and contends I am actually the opposite of what I think I am. The lady points out because I didn’t like “Isn’t it Romantic,” I am actually romantic.
This is territory similar to Alice going down the rabbit hole.
The film’s premise is packed with romantic comedy gems. The woman contends they are only jewels if you’re not a romantic. So the theory goes that only someone not romantic will get what the writers are trying to say.
I contend she’s wrong. You — on the other hand — might find this to be one of the most brilliant not-love-story love stories of all time. And that takes us down a rabbit hole of a whole different kind.
Here’s my take. “Isn’t it Romantic” isn’t. Not even close. Part of that is deliberate, and you learn why early in the film’s premise. I’m not going to share much of the plot. After Rebel Wilson’s monologue about what’s wrong with love story movies and romantic comedies, there is a calculated and clever twist.
It is all I liked about this non-romantic rom-com.
Wilson is the movie’s positive. She is talented, exceptionally charismatic and this — like all of the projects she’s been associated with — totally wastes those talents.
The producers do her — and us — one big favor. They doll her up to the max. Designer dresses, a to-die-for hairstyle and fabulous makeup. She’s never looked so beautiful. Unfortunately, Wilson does not have enough assets — nor do co-stars Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra and Betty Gilpin — to salvage what’s left after the twist.
That said, you might have a totally different take and a much different movie experience after you leap down your own rabbit hole.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some language. It’s playing at the AMC Classic Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 2 1/2 out of 5
‘Happy Death Day 2U’
I didn’t see the original “Happy Death Day.” I did — however — read the plot synopsis before seeing the sequel. Knowing what happened in the first film helped me appreciate “Happy Death Day 2U” and — surprise — made me wish I’d seen the first one.
This 2017 horror original has more in common with “Groundhog Day” than something like “Saw.” Writer/director Christopher Landon and writer Scott Lobdell do a good job of telling the back story. However, to really appreciate the fun — and not get totally lost — knowing what happened in the first movie is a must.
Jessica Rothe is again cast as Tree. At the climax of “Happy Death Day” she thought being stuck in the same day over and over was finished. Not so. Tree is again caught in some sort of a temporal loop. It’s because of a machine invented by a group of physics students.
Time movies are tricky. Most don’t work, and make you wish you could travel back in time and not see the movie. And like most flicks of this type, “Happy Death Day 2U” has flaws. But like its predecessor and “Groundhog Day” — that likely inspired this one and the original — “Happy Death Day 2U” celebrates a birthday, Valentine’s Day and love with laughs.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes, language and some violence. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 4 out of 5
