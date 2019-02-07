‘The Lego Movie 2’ is too funny

‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’
“The Lego Movie” ended with little sister participating in control of the Lego World. Aliens promptly invaded. The sequel begins with what happened after. They’ve destroyed much of the territory and return from time-to-time to harass the survivors.
One day, a different looking alien snatches Batman, Lucy and some others. Everyone but Emmett is hauled off and taken to the Systar system. There the evil Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi wants to marry Batman.
The ultra-positive Emmett is still optimism personified and very much in love with the cynical Lucy. He’s a master builder, puts together his own ship and heads into the unknown to save Lucy and the others. Along the way he gets help from the mysterious Rex Dangervest.
Three things you need to know. First, “The Lego Movie 2” starts up immediately where the first film left off. No rehashing of what happened last time. If you haven’t seen the first one, or can’t remember the plot, you will want to do some research.
Second. Be ready. From the opening scenes to the film’s end, the comedy lines come at you incredibly fast. If you’re not paying attention — bing — they zip by and you end up wondering what you missed.
Maybe — as my daughter thinks — the producers deliberately did the film this way so you’ll go see the movie a second or third time, or pick it up when it comes out on DVD.
Third. “The Lego Movie 2” is aimed at adults. The adult lines will fly over the heads of kids so don’t worry. Kids will dig the animation and the silly slapstick. Adults will love the humor.
The negative? To quote Emmett, everything is awesome but the film really has nowhere to go. It should have wrapped up at the 90-minute mark, however, with no satisfactory way to finish, the story slows, drags its feet and then crawls to a predictable brick-by-brick implosion.
▪ Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, the AMC Classic Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 4 1/2 out of 5
Love Story Movies
Valentine’s Day is mid-week next week. Like December’s holiday movie season, there are some films people watch every year. I’m not a fan of romance movies and don’t, but the romantics among us do and probably find classics like “The Notebook,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Princess Bride,” “Chocolat,” and “Titantic” at the top of their list.
Some of us want something more current. If that’s the case, “A Star is Born” is still in theaters. Stretching back to 1937, this is the fourth time the story has been done. A better title might be A Star is Reborn. I hated all four films so in my case it’s A Star is Boring.
Speaking of boring. Some love movie tracker websites consider “Twilight” and the series it spawned to be among the best love stories ever. The movie is a joke but the statement is not. A 104-year old vampire falls in love with a 17-year old and no one considers the guy a pedophile? Even dumber, Edward is still in high school. Who stays in high school for close to 100-years?
Dumb.
Rotten Tomatoes considers the Frank Capra (“It’s a Wonderful Life”) directed “It Happened One Night” with Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert as the best romantic movie ever. Internet Movie Data Base (IMDB) says 2000’s French flick “Amalie” is the best.
Here are 10 that I love and give high marks.
King Kong (1933): Not the 2005 Peter Jackson flick nor the 1976 Jeff Bridges and Jessica Lange remake. I agree, this impossible not to love science fiction combination monster horror flick is old. However, “King Kong’s” beauty and the beast theme makes this one of the saddest love stories ever and — to date — it is my all-time favorite love story.
The Shape of Water (2017): Speaking of interspecies love, “The Shape of Water” is a throwback to the classic horror movies of the 1950s and 1960s. The who’s really a monster and who isn’t theme works on all levels. This unusual love story topped everyone’s best picture list in 2017 and won the best picture Oscar.
Ghost (1990): As long as we’re in horror territory, “Ghost” won Whoopi Goldberg a best supporting actress Oscar and made Patrick Swayze an A-list star. Terrific effects make you believe he’s a ghost. It also demonstrates that Demi Moore cries better than any actress ever. And then there’s Swayze and Moore swaying to “Unchained Melody.” No love scene in movie history is sexier.
WALL-E (2008): An animated film about two robots in love is beautiful and beautifully done. He’s a nostalgic pug and she’s streamlined to the max. A love that ought not work is shown in a brilliant space dance and other sweet scenes. Simple dialogue consisting of “WALL-E” and “Eve” says more and is deeper than 100 pages of rambling lines.
The Fault in Our Stars (2014): A wonderfully, deep love story aimed at teens and young adults. This one actually works no matter what the age. Two terminal teens dying offers up a predictable but satisfying two-hanky ending.
Amelie (2001): “Amelie” topped my best of list in 2001 and that of many other critics. It is a brilliantly filmed and choreographed film from French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet (“Delicatessen”). Audrey Tautou stars as a beautiful young woman in love with doing acts of love. No one walked away from “Amelie” not being totally in love with the movie and with Tautou.
Once (2007): Proof you don’t have to have mega-millions to make a great movie. I’m not a fan of movie musicals but this one is an exceptional, non-syrupy love story with music that is impossible to get out of your mind.
The Graduate (1967): Koo-koo-ka-choo Mrs. Robinson — you’re a central figure in the funniest and most original love story of the 1960s. This one launched Dustin Hoffman’s career and 1969’s “Midnight Cowboy” cemented him as one of the industry’s best ever. And 52-years later, “The Graduate’s” climax still has me smiling.
The Big Sick (2017): The film is the courtship of comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his now wife Emily Gordon. For most of the movie her character is in a coma and her parents — done wonderfully by Holly Hunter and Ray Romano — don’t know that he and she really aren’t dating. The film is not only funny, but it’s pretty deep in spots. When all is said and done, though, it is Hunter and Romano who make the film worth seeing.
Silver Linings Playbook (2012): The first of the four co-star pairings of Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence is their best. It is a very funny, and very deep, love story involving two people struggling with their mental health. By the way, acting just doesn’t get any better.
Honorable Mentions
Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind (2004); 50 First Dates (2004); 500 Days of Summer (2009); Love Actually (2003); Beauty and the Beast (1991, 2017)
Comments