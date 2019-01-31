‘Miss Bala’ misses the movie mark

‘Miss Bala’
“Miss Bala” of the title is Gloria. She visits her best bud, Suzu who lives in Tijuana, Mexico. Suzu is gorgeous and is preparing to enter the Miss Baja contest. A few nights before the pageant they get all dolled up and go nightclubbing.
There Suzu introduces Gloria to the head of Tijuana’s police department. He’s an old troll who hits on her. After escaping to the restroom to powder her nose, a gang of drug thugs break into the room and shove her out the door. They enter the club with machine guns blazing in an attempt to kill the cop.
During the melee, Gloria loses track of Suzu.
Gloria describes the killers to a cop and wonders if he’ll help her find Suzu. Instead, he turns her over to the drug syndicate. The gang leader is Lino. He holds her prisoner and says he’ll find Suzu but she has to do some drug smuggling and other tasks for him.
Failure means death.
The DEA is aware of Gloria, what she’s done for Lino and threatens to jail her for decades if she doesn’t help them. That’s hard to do. With stunning blue eyes, pearly white teeth and six-pack abs, Lino is hot. She’s repelled by Lino but is also strangely attracted.
The cast chemistry is terrific. Look for big things from newcomer Ismael Cruz Cordova who plays Lino. With the model looks described earlier, and an easy, natural delivery reminiscent of a young Denzel Washington, Cordova is electric and has a very bright future.
He and Gina Rodriguez — who plays Gloria — click. Rodriguiz (TV’s “Jane the Virgin”) does Gloria as a woman balancing precariously on a very dangerous fence and she does it perfectly. While being leaned on by the DEA, and on her quest to save her missing friend, Gloria has to justify the things she has to do and defend being nice to Lino and the bad guys.
It’s a tougher than she looks kind of thing. She is never-quite-helpless but is definitely powerless.
“Miss Bala” is directed by Catherine Hardwick. I interviewed her several years ago and am a big fan of her work. When given a chance, Hardwick is an excellent filmmaker and storyteller. She did the brilliant, and disturbing self-absorbed-teen-girls flick “Thirteen” in 2003 and 2005’s biopic “Lords of Dogtown.”
It featured one of Heath Ledger’s earliest and best performances.
On the flip-side, Hardwick also did the first deadly-boring “Twilight” movie, and the awful fairytale “Red Riding Hood.” This one lies somewhere in between. You won’t hate it, but you won’t love it much either.
As with all of Hardwick’s films, this one is beautifully shot. The fatal flaw is in the editing. “Miss Bala” is tossed at you in clunky chunks from an equally chunky, clunky screenplay by first-time feature writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
Since the beauty pageant becomes hugely important to the story, you will — like me — wonder why it wasn’t named Miss Baja? That’s because “Miss Bala” is based on the original Spanish language film from 2011.
It has that title.
I haven’t seen the original but from what I’ve been able to learn, it has a much different plot, and is a gritty, no-holds-barred and quite violent drama. Doing an English language version of that story — to me — would have been much more impressive.
But then you couldn’t rate it PG-13 and draw young women, and maybe young men, starved for a relatable action film where the heroine is more macho than her captors and those wanting to control her.
By the way, bala in Spanish means bullet. Unfortunately, in the case of Hardwick’s sanitized film, this bullet is a predictable blank. What would be more interesting to know, is the genesis of Hardwick’s putting a flash of a sign saying the wall is a bad idea into one of the early scenes.
It comes at you incredibly fast and then is gone. I’m wondering if the producers forced her to whittle down what might have been a much longer scene.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes, violence and language. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 2 1/2 out of 5
