Mr. Movie: ‘Stan & Ollie,’ ‘The Kid Who Would Be King’, and ‘Reel Rock 13’

‘Stan & Ollie’
“Stan & Ollie” follows Golden Age of Hollywood comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy in the last few months of their performing career. After 107 movies, they’ve become has-beens.
Stan is done by British comedian Steve Coogan (“Philomena”) and Ollie by John C. Reilly (“The Sisters Brothers”). Reilly picked up a best actor Golden Globe nomination for his performance.
When you see “Stan & Ollie” your conclusion will be the same as mine. Coogan ought to have gotten a nomination, too. Neither man was noticed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences when the Oscar nominations were set earlier this week. Either actor could have filled the slot occupied Bradley Cooper’s just okay work in “A Star is Born.”
The movie is set around an almost disastrous tour of England and Ireland in 1953.
I’m not sure if I loved the story of their last days as a team as much the incredible performances of Reilly and Coogan.
The two actors don’t just act like the legendary comedians, they become them. It’s what caused me to give the film my highest recommendation.
Reilly looks a lot like Oliver Hardy but it’s his mannerisms, facial expressions and — most of all — the cadence of the delivery of his lines that make you believe. He’s so good that if you are familiar with the comedian, and shut your eyes and listen, you will almost believe he really is Oliver Hardy.
Equally good is Coogan. Like Reilly’s dead-on imitation, Coogan looks a lot like Laurel and nails his vocal inflections, mannerisms and facial expressions perfectly.
Plus, when Reilly says, “Well here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into,” it brings back memories of how much we — who grew up with them — loved their movies.
The story is a lot more about Laurel than it is Hardy. He was the comedy genius behind their routines and wrote comedy bits non-stop. Adding to the fun of the movie is the comedy routines. Reilly and Coogan have the timing and look of some of Laurel and Hardy’s best bits down perfectly.
They are flat out funny and point out the genius of these comedy movie pioneers.
The climax of “Stan & Ollie” has the duo doing their patented and classic comic dance to the loud applause of a cheering crowd. I felt like standing up and giving them my own ovation. Having grown up with the two comedians and some of their contemporaries, I thought they deserved — even posthumously — the accolades.
▪ Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick Classic 12.
▪ Rating: 5 out of 5
‘The Kid Who Would Be King’
Movie producers are absolutely out of ideas. Leaving no doubt to the truth of that statement is “The Kid Who Would Be King.” It’s a lame, kid-oriented, reworking of the legend of Britain’s King Arthur, the Knights of the Roundtable and the magician Merlin.
The only magic in the movie — unfortunately — is provided by Angus Imrie who plays the young Merlin. “Star Trek: The Next Generation’s” Sir Patrick Stewart plays the magician as an old man. It’s like he pops onto the set, tossed off a line or two sans rehearsal, and went on his merry way.
It’s a terrible performance.
Here’s the gist of the plot. Louis Ashbourne Serkis (Andy’s son) is Alex. He’s an average kid. Alex and his best friend are the target of bullies. One day while running from an attack he ends up at a construction site where King Arthur’s sword Excalibur is sitting in a block of concrete.
He pulls it out and takes it home. It turns out the sword shows up at the point in time when Arthur’s evil half-sister Morgana is set to arise and enslave the world. Merlin shows up at the same time in the form of a student. Alex unites his former bully friends, and since he’s king, makes them knights and off they go to war.
Other than the performances of Imrie and his fellow kid actors, there aren’t a lot of positives in “The Kid Who Would Be King.” The plot and a dumb script lets them down. It’s packed with bad effects, cliche lines and — worst of all — cliche kid characters.
To be fair, the film isn’t aimed at me. The target of writer/director Joe Cornish’s (“Ant-Man”) film is kids between nine and 12. They haven’t been worn out and bored by the dozens of versions of the story that range from “Camelot” in 1967 to 2004’s “King Arthur.”
Yet.
Give them a few years and a few more films about this very weary, and worn out tale and they will be. The bottom-line: King Arthur at any age is boring and this king ought not be crowned.
▪ Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, the AMC Kennewick Classic 12.
▪ Rating: 2 out of 5
‘Reel Rock 13’
Every year I look forward to catching the Reel Rock release. Year 13 has four mind-boggling sections featuring the daring do of some of the most fearless people on the planet. The feature section is a profile of Adam Ondra who is now considered the greatest climber in the world.
Another deals with speed climbing. It will be one of three climbing events in the 2020 Olympics. The Valley of the Moon is a short piece about rock climbing on an almost unscalable cliff in Jordan.
The most fascinating of the four — and my favorite — is Queen Maud Land. Six climbers brave the treacherous cold of Antarctica to scale the continent’s most difficult peaks. This one is flat out funny in spots.
What makes the Reel Rock flicks as fascinating as the climbers is the cinematography. It is so good that it almost puts you on the harrowing peaks climbed by these incredible athletes.
▪ Not rated but probably PG-13 for mature themes and some language. It shows Friday, January 25 at 7 p.m. at the Southridge High School.
▪ Rating: 5 out of 5
Oscar Snubs
The Academy Awards Oscar nominations were announced on Monday. As always, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences blew it in a bunch of places. The most egregious slight is that of the Mr. Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.” It is — repeat, is — hands down, last year’s best documentary.
No nomination? Really?
Then there’s the non-nomination of what could easily be last year’s best film, “If Beale Street Could Talk” and the no notice for Peter Farrelly who directed the much-nominated, “Green Book.”
Last, three acting performances — maybe the three best of the year — were ignored. They are John C. Reilly’s Oliver Hardy, Steve Coogan’s Stan Laurel and Robert Redford’s most excellent work in “The Old Man and the Gun.”
