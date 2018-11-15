‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, if you love Harry Potter you’ll love this one

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ‘
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is — at least so far — Harry Potter light. The story comes from mind of Potter creator J.K. Rowling. It is a sequel to her 2016 original film. The movie is based on her book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
Ironically, it was published in 2001 under the name Newt Scamander.
That character is played — again — by Eddie Redmayne. Most of the main players in the first film also return. Added to the mix is Jude Law, who plays a young wizard and teacher you’ve probably heard of, Albus Dumbledore.
Set in the mid-1920s, the movie starts with Scamander still in trouble over the trouble he caused in New York from the first film. As with most Rowling projects, there are lots of side stories, but basically Scamander is contacted by Dumbledore and asked to find Johnny Depp’s evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald. He’s wanting to start a revolution and have those with magic powers ruling the world instead of hiding among Muggles.
While it’s a Harry Potter clone in some ways, “The Crimes of Grindelwald” does have its own unique magic. Rowling — who co-produces and wrote the screenplay — and director David Yates (the last four Harry Potter flicks and the first “Fantastic Beasts”) pack the film with crowd-pleasing special effects and creatures ranging from cuddly to blood curdling.
Yates and his creative crew do such a good job with Scamander’s animal friends that you almost buy that they’re real. Another plus: The two-hour-and-change film isn’t padded. It starts fast and stays there.
The acting is also pretty good. Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogel, Alison Sudol, Depp, Law and the rest of the cast are terrific and seem be having as much fun making this as you will have watching.
That said, I’m not much of a fantasy fan. Turn the fantasy flick into a series with at least three more films, then I’m even less enamored. Still, “The Crimes of Grindelwald” hooked me and kept me hooked. I even sat through the credits. It never ceases to amaze me that it takes a small city to make one of these things.
In the case of “Grindelwald” — unlike most effect-filled super hero flicks — that small city made a pretty good movie.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, the AMC Classic Kennewick 12 and Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 4 out of 5‘Instant Family’
Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne (“Neighbors,” “Neighbors 2”) are Pete and Ellie. They’re childless and through this twist of fate end up taking in three foster children. The goal — if it’s a good fit — is to adopt.
Of course it’s not a good fit. At least not at first. But this is a feel-good movie, and feel-good movies always feel good once the credits roll.
Wahlberg and Byrne are both exceptional comedic actors. They’re also very good at drama and — when called upon — add the film’s needed dramatic flair. They are joined by a cast whose tongues are also firmly planted in their cheeks. A lot of the humor is provided by Octavia Spencer and Tig Notaro as the social workers who got the couple involved in the first place.
Also of note are three very good child actors led by Isabela Moner, who plays the oldest child, Lizzy. She’s a believably self-absorbed, angry teenager who — predictably — is protecting her sibs from being hurt again by an unforgiving, seemingly uncaring social service system.
“Instant Family” is written and directed by Sean Anders, and he bases the plot on his — and wife Beth’s — real life experiences. In addition to telling his story, he subtly points out the sadness and ineffectiveness of a social service system packed with unloved children with unmet needs.
Fortunately, it’s not his focus. Anders doesn’t take himself or the subject totally seriously. Like real life, there are ups and downs. The downs in this case are predictable. The ups not so much.
By that I mean I didn’t expect them to be so much fun and — not only laugh-out-loud funny — but heartwarming.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 4 out of 5
‘Widows’
Viola Davis plays Veronica, the widow of robber Liam Neeson’s Harry Rawlings. He and his crew die escaping a heist. Later, Veronica is visited by a crooked politician. He’s running for election in a Chicago precinct and says Harry stole millions from him.
The guy needs the money to defeat another crooked politician.
To get it back, he sicks his psychopath brother on her. He’s done wonderfully by “Get Out’s” Daniel Kaluuya. She doesn’t have the money so to get out from under his thumb, Veronica enlists help from the widows of Harry’s gang. Veronica wants to pull off a heist he’d planned. The rest of the film is how things get planned and the “surprises” that go along with this kind of movie.
If only there were some.
That’s the problem Davis and co-stars Michelle Rodriguez (the “Fast and Furious” series), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Man from Uncle”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Bad Times at the El Royale”) have with the script done by director and co-writer Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) and “Gone Girl’s” Gillian Flynn.
They have nothing original to do. And what they do have to do takes forever to get done.
The trailer of “Widows” make this look like one of the best films of the year. It’s not. While not totally awful, it is a bit of a disappointment. The main shock is the waste of acting talent. When Davis — who could stand and look at the camera and be better than 99 percent of the actors (male or female) working today — is so-so, you know a film has a problem.
▪ Rated R for mature themes, violence and brief nudity. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, the AMC Classic Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 3 out of 5
‘A Private War’
Marie Colvin was an American journalist who worked as a foreign correspondent for British newspaper The Sunday Times. She was killed during the siege of Homs, Syria in 2012.
Known for her eyepatch from a wound received in Sri Lanka, Colvin specialized in telling the stories of the innocent victims of war. It was her hope someone would actually listen, that she could inspire — not only leaders — but average people to be outraged.
She died doing what she loved and — ironically — what she hated.
“A Private War” goes through the last few years of her life. It’s directed by documentarian Matthew Heineman. He did last year’s “City of Ghosts,” a brilliant piece on the bravery of journalists hiding out in ISIS-controlled Raqqa, Syria.
Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) stars as the complicated Colvin. An alcoholic with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), she was as addicted to the action of a war zone as she was appalled by the inhumanity of humans toward one another.
Her message to the masses is simple: War does its most damage to innocent people. Those starting conflict, those providing defense and — most horrifying of all — those profiting financially from that conflict, rarely suffer.
▪ Rated R for violence, mature themes and nudity. It’s playing at the AMC Classic Kennewick 12.
▪ Rating: 4 out of 5
