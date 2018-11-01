Mr. Movie: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Beautiful Boy,’ and ‘Free Solo’

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
Every year one movie stands out as the film I’m asked about most.
This year’s hands-down winner is the Freddy Mercury – and his band Queen – biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Most of us know about Mercury’s mercurial on-stage presence and the band’s mega-hit and opera-ode, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
We also know that Mercury died of AIDS.
Rami Malik (TV’s “Mr. Robot”) has a blast playing Mercury. With help of makeup and fabulous fake teeth, Malik looks eerily like the man. His performance is foot-stomping flamboyant, demanding and unrepentant. Malik doesn’t do Mercury’s vocals in the soundtrack. However, he does such a good job of lip-syncing that you’re not so sure.
Equally convincing is how Malik’s three co-stars — Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy and Joseph Mazzetto — look uncannily like Mercury’s bandmates Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon. Like Malik, they convince you they’re actually musicians.
The film is done by Bryan Singer, who is best known for doing a bunch of X-Men movies. He does a superb job turning Anthony McCarten and Peter Morgan’s story and McCarten’s (“The Darkest Hour,” “The Theory of Everything”) screenplay from predictable to palatable.
I’m not a fan of biopics. Too often, for dramatic purposes, they pack a lot of fiction into fact. Flicks about the lives of musicians and singers — because their lives are often not all that dramatic — are the worst.
To my biopic-hating surprise, “Bohemian Rhapsody” – while spending most of its time on a cliche-filled surface – is quite good. It’s not perfect, it’s not a best picture or anything, but it works.
Much of the reason is Malik and a soundtrack packed with the hits of one of pop’s best-ever bands.
Oh, and look for a brilliant cameo from an almost unrecognizable Mike Myers.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes, drug use, sexual situations. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 4 1/2 out of 5
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
I am not fan of the holidays. Stretch that a bit and you learn I’m not a holiday movie fan, either.
Holiday movies, however, rank light years ahead of the ballet and the annual offering of “The Nutcracker.”
So, of course, the first crack at a 2018 holiday movie is “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.” It’s not bad for a sugary-sweet, kid- and family-friendly flick that will likely be the next in a long line of classic TV holiday movies.
Mackenzie Foy stars as Clara. Her godfather sends Clara on a quest to a mythical land that exists in his palatial home. It’s a land where her late mother was queen.
A civil war has broken out. Mother Ginger has rebelled. She and an army of mice are trying to take over. The Sugar Plum Fairy is holding the place together. Clara has the key to a key that will solve all their problems.
The acting — especially that of Foy and an almost-unrecognizable Keira Knightley — is terrific. Also of note are the spectacular and often quite beautiful sets.
The plot? Too much sugar and not enough protein.
Here’s my biggest problem with the movie: In modern day America, we can’t even finish summer before holiday crap shows up on store shelves. Now we can’t get but a few days past Halloween before the first Christmas-like movie gets sent our way.
Why the rush? Couldn’t the producers wait another few weeks?
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Kennewick 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 3 out of 5
Beautiful Boy
Steve Carell stars in “Beautiful Boy.” He is cast as real life journalist and author David Sheff, whose son Nic is a meth addict. It is getting Carell the same kind of award buzz he received for his work in 2014’s “Foxcatcher.”
Nic was in and out of rehab for a number of years, and tested his family’s love and patience. The boy’s story and that of David, stepmom Lauren and Nic’s real mother is difficult and one that is quite common in households around the world.
The addict is up. The addict is down. The addict begs, pleads, promises.
And lies.
The parents love. The parents believe. The parents persevere. Disappointment, dejection and depression follow. On it goes until the child dies or goes into full recovery.
Often — sadly — they die.
Carell does Sheff as a parent who starts out proud of his son, proud of his accomplishments and those to come. Pride and trust soon become disillusionment that lead to distrust. This is where Carell uses his ability as a comedian. He plays almost every scene the same. All lines are done with a deadpan, almost monotone delivery.
Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”) is Nic. He is a very good young actor with the brightest of futures. Chalamet does Nic as a tortured soul who wants to quit but can’t. He can control it for a while, then the pressure comes and — Bam! — back on the meth.
Tortured is tough to do and not come off looking like you’re overacting. The same rule applies to Carell. Unfortunately, the film’s subject matter and execution isn’t up to the skill of the two actors. After a while, the negativity is so overwhelming you almost cheer for the kid to die so you can go home.
▪ Rated R for mature themes, language and drug use. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12.
▪ Rating: 3 1/2 out of 5
Free Solo
Alex Honnold climbs mountains. He’s a free soloist.
They are a rare mountain-climbing breed. Few have the daring-do to brave scrambling up a sheer cliff wall several thousand feet high without a safety net of ropes, slings, pulleys, etc.
It’s dangerous enough to climb with that equipment, but to do it with nothing more than fingertips and feet is complete insanity.
The film covers two years of Honnold’s life as he plans a climb up the sheer rock wall of Yosemite’s El Capitan. The smooth-faced mountain is 3,000 feet straight up. Handholds and footholds are measured in millimeters. I’m totally not even close to competent to say, but it appears a really good finger hold is like an inch.
Once ready, Honnold shimmied up the wall in a few minutes under four hours. In rock climbing terms, that’s practically flying. The guy has mind-blowing climbing skills.
The film examines Honnold’s childhood, his passion for climbing, a new — and what seems — permanent relationship and his penchant for privacy. You also get insights into his philosophy, and how the fear of not doing what he is born to do is much more frightening than falling to his death hundreds — if not thousands — of feet from a cliff or a mountain.
The cinematography is as breathtaking as Honnold’s exploits. For many of us, this is the closest we’re ever going to get to the thrill of climbing something more seriously dangerous than a flight of stairs.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 5 out of 5
