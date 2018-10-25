Mr. Movie review: ‘Hunter Killer’ isn’t much of either

“Hunter Killer” gives Gerard Butler a chance to stretch a bit. Normally, he gets cast in films where he does battle with the bad guy of the week. In the “Olympus Has Fallen” and “London Has Fallen” films, it was terrorists. He ended up bloodied but victorious.
Other films use Butler in similar ways.
“Hunter Killer” gives the guy a break from the stress and strain of boring non-stop action sequences. In this case the boredom comes from captaining a submarine tasked with a cat-and-mouse game to stop a world war between the United States and Russia.
None of that helps make him a more interesting actor, but it does at least give him a change of scenery.
Butler’s Captain Joe Glass is sent to the Barents Sea to investigate the loss of a U.S. submarine. It appears to have been sunk by the Russians. While looking into things, Glass’ sub is attacked.
To figure out what’s going on, the U.S. military sends a paramilitary unit into Russia and to a harbor that houses one of Russia’s fleets. The team learns the Russian president has been kidnapped and a military coup is happening. A rogue Russian defense minister has set about starting World War III.
The action is divided between land and sea. Submarine movies are usually pretty boring. In this case, pretty boring puts Butler in his element. As hard as the submarine plot is to buy, what happens on land with the paramilitary unit and the Russian president is off the charts.
To its credit, “Hunter Killer” does have scenes that drive you to the edge of your seat and create genuine tension. However, it still is going to get tagged as the year’s most unbelievable premise. In fact, unless you’re totally into the suspension of disbelief, this one is dumb with a capital ‘D.’
For me, the degree of difficulty of belief suspension grows exponentially. The longer the movie, the harder it becomes.
This one is just shy of two hours. That’s about an hour longer than my suspension disbelief meter allows.
Movie name: ‘Hunter Killer’
Director: Donovan Marsh
Stars: Gerard Butler, Toby Stephens, Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini, Michael Nyqvist
Mr. Movie rating: 2 stars
Rated R for violence, language and mature themes. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Kennewick 12s, the AMC Classic Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
