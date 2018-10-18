Mr. Movie review: ‘The Sisters Brothers’, a plus for Western starved moviegoers

“The Sisters Brothers” is set in Oregon in 1851. It’s a Western. For those who were spoon fed Westerns at the dawn of commercial television, it’s a gift. Not a great gift, but gift enough to warrant a positive review.
John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix are Eli and Charlie Sisters. They do “work” for a man they call The Commodore. He’s a powerbroker in the West and is headquartered in Oregon City, the last stop on the Oregon Trail.
The work they do consists of killing people the man wants killed. Reilly’s Eli has grown weary of the life of a bad man but stays in the game to protect Phoenix’s Charlie, who drinks too much and is dangerously irresponsible.
Working with the Sisters brothers on a current quest is a detective done by Jake Gyllenhaal. They’re tracking a guy who has invented a way to use chemicals to make finding gold in a stream easy.
The Sisters brothers’ brothers and sisters — if they had them — would love the “Sisters Brothers” movie. Critics not named Sisters won’t. Many critics gave the movie a positive rating even before the opening credits rolled because — as noted earlier — we’re Western starved.
A lot of us — like me — like the movie but don’t love it.
Other than being a Western, what saves the film — once something finally happens — is the superb work of actors who are very, very good at their craft. You might see some best acting accolades come out this one. Reilly would be my pick. Phoenix, Gyllenhaal and co-star Riz Ahmed are all quite good, but it is Reilly who manages to add that important third dimension to a two-dimensional character.
He also adds that important third dimension to a two-dimensional movie.
Movie name: ‘The Sisters Brothers’
Director: Jacques Audiard
Stars: John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, Rebecca Root, Rutger Hauer, Carol Kane
Mr. Movie rating: 3 1/2 stars
Rated R for language, violence and mature themes. It’s playing one time daily at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
