Mr. Movie review: Robert Redford’s last performance is a good one

Robert Redford has made it clear “The Old Man and the Gun” is his last acting role. If you’re going to go out, this is a good way to go. What puzzles me is why he wants to quit. Redford is still — flat out — one of the most natural actors to ever grace a motion picture screen.
This is a biopic and he’s cast as career bank robber Forrest Tucker, who robbed his last bank at the age of 79. Sissy Spacek plays a woman Tucker meets when her truck breaks down on a freeway. She’s a romantic interest of sorts. Spacek’s refined, always-a-lady acting style bounces perfectly off of Redford’s gracious, gentlemanly persona.
It’s a match made in movie romance heaven.
The other performance of note is that of Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”). He’s terrific as the guy who quietly and methodically mines clues that eventually lead to a confrontation with Tucker.
All are good, but it is Redford who commanded my attention and will command yours. The camera loves him. It always has. There are places in this film where the young man he once was shines out of that still handsome but now craggy face. It’s like all of the sudden an electric light turns on and — presto! — the years melt away.
What is always the same whether looking his age or like his younger self, is his delivery. Redford’s voice has a musical, calming quality to it that fits Tucker perfectly. You believe he’s the nicest of bank robbers.
To date this is my favorite male performance of the year. Critics aren’t crazy about the movie. I’m of that persuasion. We are all, however, raving about Redford’s performance. I predict a serious number of best actor nominations.
He picked up an Oscar for directing and has an honorary one. Redford has an honorary Golden Globe. Maybe he’ll finally get a much deserved Oscar, Golden Globe and awards from other groups for his acting.
If the award-givers don’t think the acting here is the best of the year, he might get one for — if nothing else — a body of incredible work.
Movie name: ‘The Old Man and the Gun’
Director: David Lowery
Stars: Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, Tika Sumpter
Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. Note that it’s playing one time daily at the Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate 12.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
Comments