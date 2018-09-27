Sci-fi, horror, comedy and more at the annual TRIFI festival

TRIFI Film Festival
The Tri-Cities International Fantastic Film Festival is a mere two weeks away. You probably know it better as TRIFI and it runs Oct. 12-14 at Richland’s Uptown Theater and the Confluent Space across the street from the Uptown Shopping Center on Williams Boulevard.
I’m doing the MC chores at the festival again this year. It’s always a blast.
I get a lot of enjoyment from the plethora of wonderful sci-fi, horror and fantasy short films and full-length features. Then there’s the chance to meet and talk with many who have faithfully read this column for years and those who have just discovered it.
Few things in life are more fun for me than talking movies with you.
But the most fun of the weekend comes from the 72-hour Film Challenge.
On Oct. 4 at 6 p.m., contestants will given instructions on what needs to be in the film. Usually it is a prop that must be used, or a line that must be given.
From that point, the filmmakers have 72 hours to write, shoot and edit the feature. It can be any length.
The winners will be announced between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Uptown Theater.
Trust me on this one. No part of the festival is more fun than watching what the talented people of the region can put together in such a short amount of time.
The creativity is often mind-boggling.
As for the rest of the festival, the point — as with its cousins around this nation and the globe — is to encourage and celebrate the art of filmmaking.
We’re all familiar with big name movies and the stuff we see in local theaters on a regular basis. The films you’ll see here are mostly smaller, shorter, often done on a shoe-string budget and creativity and low-budget special effects rule.
Plus, these days with the technology offered by Apple and Adobe; the smaller, better cameras; and with a little bit of imagination, it’s a lot easier to make a pretty good movie than it was even a decade ago.
The festival has seven categories, so there is something for everybody. While I haven’t seen all of the more than 200 entries, I have seen quite a few of them.
Those that I have seen are exceptionally well-done.
This year’s science fiction selection features a bunch of time-travel films, a dystopian flick or two and a few man vs. machine movies.
Others deal with strange transmissions from space, alien encounters, apocalyptic events and then there’s a funny story — if there can be such a thing — about bullied kids.
Horror at the 2018 festival includes a short about the terror a child feels taking nighttime trip to the bathroom.
There are monsters in the dark, deals with the devil and a really funny comedy called “Born Again.” Then there’s the not-so-mad scientist building himself a mate, other mad scientists doing experiments, disappearing people, ancient curses, zombies, haunted houses, magicians and magic, ghosts, demons, the horror of weight loss and the always-terrifying summer camp.
The suspense and thriller selections have travelers encountering drama at an air BnB, struggles with faith, people who are trapped and people with psychological challenges trapping people. The selections also look at love gone bad, death, the horror of — and who can’t relate to this one? — traffic, the madness of medical experiments, ordinary madness, murder and mayhem.
You’ll also find films on racial tension, sexual tension, homelessness, runaways, missing people, revenge, mortality and isolation.
We see a lot of big-budget animated films in theaters. Most — like “Smallfoot”, which opens today — are pretty good.
However, the most fun you’ll ever see in animated features is in the short-subject format. This year’s selections have horror, fantasy and a look at dreams, shadows and shadowy pasts. There are the usual animated household objects and their struggles, while others look at germaphobes, animals, music, madness, mayhem, anxiety, war, poverty, disease, an apocalypse, dancing, imprisonment, happiness in loss, sports and an animation short favorite, war.
Most of this year’s fan films are movies and short subjects based on “Star Wars” and its characters. Others are centered on “Blade Runner,” “Gremlins,” Indiana Jones, Batman’s The Joker and his girlfriend Harley Quinn, Harry Potter and TV’s “Stranger Things” and “Game of Thrones.”
Documentaries feature a voicemail collection, veterans protesting the North Dakota oil pipeline and one about movie production. Others look at education’s link to suicide in Korea, conflict in Jerusalem, the Salton Sea and there’s a wonderful film with images of love and falling in love.
Lots of comedy packs the three day event. They cover the bureaucracy of death, funeral preparation, human-like robots and sexual interaction with them, and grudges against them.
Speaking of grudges, one film has Donald Trump involved in a heart surgery event with Latinos.
You’ll also see car crashes, living standards in the future, philosophy, space sharing at a library, ghosts and late night TV creatures, stray cats and death, and the need in the future to have a written resume to date someone.
My personal favorite — of those I’ve seen — is “Para Ayer (We Need it Yesterday).” It deals with a different kind of horror and that’s the writing, shooting and editing of a commercial production that is needed yesterday. Having done video production at several points in my life, this one had me howling.
There is also an assortment of feature films.
The 2018 TRIFI festival definitely has something for everyone and — as noted earlier — is a wonderful chance for me to meet you and to talk about something we both love — movies.
▪ Most films not rated but they range from PG to R. It’s playing at the Uptown Theater and the Confluent Space on October 12 - 14.
