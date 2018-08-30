Mr. Movie review: Labels are difficult for ‘Sorry to Bother You’

“Sorry to Bother You” is a very, very dark comedy.
Very.
It is set in an alternative version of present day Oakland, Calif. A large and powerful company called WorryFree offers a lifetime of free rent and food in return for a lifetime of service to that company.
It’s not considered slavery by the government. Some in society disagree.
In tough economic times, it’s hard for many of the city’s poor to turn down the offer. One of the tempted is Lakeith Stanfield’s Cassius Green. Worried about his future, and living in his uncle’s garage with his girlfriend, Cassius gets hired by a telemarketing company that sells WorryFree services.
“Ghetto speak” doesn’t sell, so to be successful the African-American Cassius has to use his “white voice.”
He just happens to be good at the white voice. Telemarketing success leads the ladder-climbing Cassius to riches and to some horrifying truths about WorryFree.
Some will want to make first-time filmmaker Boots Riley’s film all about Donald Trump, Republicans and corporate greed. Riley said the screenplay was written during Barack Obama’s presidency.
No matter when it was written, the movie’s moral doesn’t say capitalism is evil as much as it says society has problems when capitalism runs amok.
Riley’s allegory works. His film is often very funny, always outrageous and — in the end — downright frightening.
Movie name: ‘Sorry to Bother You’
Director: Boots Riley
Stars: Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler, Omari Hardwick, Terry Crews, Danny Glover, Armie Hammer, Patton Oswalt
Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars
Rated R for mature themes, language and some violence. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
