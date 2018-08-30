Mr. Movie review: ‘Searching’ is a very clever use of social media

John Cho is widower David Kim. He’s struggling with the loss of his beloved bride. That struggle sticks an insurmountable wedge between Kim and teenage daughter Margot.
Then she disappears.
Eventually he calls the police and ends up working with Deborah Messing’s Detective Vick. She’s the department’s teen runaway expert. As she explores what happened to the girl, Kim dives into her social media connections and other contacts to do his own investigation.
Cho and Messing are both terrific. So is Michelle La, who plays Margot. The supporting cast of actors and their characters buzz in and out of the storyline. All are very good. However, the acting is not what makes this film flat out remarkable.
The credit goes to director/writer Aneesh Chaganty and co-writer Sev Ohanian. Via the savvy use of technology, they turn a predictable story — one you’d normally see on a one-hour TV detective show — into a film that ends up with the Sundance Film Festival’s Best of Next! award and the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize.
With the exclusive use of social media from Facebook to Tumblr to Instagram, FaceTime and television clips and live broadcasts, Chaganty and Ohanian turn “Searching” into a cleverly crafted whodunnit.
No. Make that one that is brilliantly crafted.
Movie name: “Searching’
Director: Aneesh Chaganty
Stars: John Cho, Deborah Messing, Sara Sohn, Michelle La, Alex Jayne Go, Megan Liu, Kya Dawn Lau
Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some language. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate 12.
