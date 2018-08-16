Mr. Movie review: ‘Mile 22’ does not go the extra mile

Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, whose super-secret CIA unit has — as he calls it — a “higher form of patriotism.” The film’s title has to do with the distance to an airport that he and his crew have to take a defector from an Asian country.
Silva is a loose cannon with mental issues. He browbeats and otherwise abuses the team he leads. His squad includes MMA fighter turned actress and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey. Silva works out of the country’s U.S. embassy and verbally attacks anyone in sight, including the top brass.
In other words, no one likes him.
The defector — done by “The Raid’s” Iko Uwals — has the password to a disk that contains information on where some dangerous nuclear bomb-making material can be found. Silva’s group has a limited amount of time to get him on a plane to the U.S. before the disk implodes.
The implosion — trust me on this one — won’t be worse than this movie.
“Mile 22” is directed by Peter Berg, who worked with Wahlberg in “Patriot’s Day” and “Lone Survivor.” The plot is — shall we say — undone from a screenplay written by first-time writer Lea Carpenter and is based on a story penned by Carpenter and Graham Roland (TV’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”).
With good material, Berg is a pretty good director. The same goes for Wahlberg’s acting. This one looks like it is as quickly slapped together as the fast-edits of Berg’s fight scenes. Material deficient in direction is a huge liability to actors. When an actor — like Wahlberg, for example — relies on charisma and not skill to sell a part, that’s a major problem.
Lightning-fast action sequences and lots of gunplay also don’t necessarily make a good movie. Worse, just having plot enough for about 45-minutes and then trying to drag it out to 90 or so leads to a film full of holes.
And the holes in “Mile 22” are bigger than those caused by bullets that land in bunches at the feet of the so-called heroes as they struggle to get the guy to the plane.
There may be a reason for the holes. Wahlberg and Berg are talking sequel. Not just one sequel, but a series of sequels. Don’t we already have enough franchises stretched into bunches of predictable, meaningless movies?
Wahlberg. Berg. Please. Do something special for the fans of your films and don’t.
Movie name: ‘Mile 22’
Director: Peter Berg
Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, John Malkovich, Ronda Rousey, Sam Snow, Carlo Alban, Sam Medina, Natasha Goubskaya
Mr. Movie rating: 2 1/2 stars
Rated R for violence, language and mature themes. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
