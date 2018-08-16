Mr. Movie review: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, predictable no matter what race

Constance Wu’s (TV’s “Fresh Off the Boat”) Rachel is an economics professor in love with Henry Golding’s Nick Young. He invites her to go to Singapore to attend his best friend’s wedding and meet the family.
On the plane to Singapore, Rachel finds out — after dating the guy for a long time — that he’s not just plain Nick Young, he’s Nick Young of a wealthy and mega-influential Chinese family. Nick is also the son expected to inherit and run the family’s business empire.
If that’s not overwhelming enough, Nick’s mom — done wonderfully by a stone-faced Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) — does not approve of an American-born Chinese woman taking her son away.
He must marry someone of his station in life.
Part of the reason Kevin Kwan wrote his trio of books on which this movie is based is to introduce the U.S. to contemporary Asia. The movie, however, simply introduces us to rich, greedy, self-absorbed Asians who look a lot like rich, greedy, self-absorbed Americans. Some of those Americans are Asians.
So none of this is a surprise.
Peter Chiarelli (“Now You See Me 2”) and Adele Lim penned the script. He’s written movies. She is a TV series writer known for doing episodes of “Life Unexpected,” “Lethal Weapon” and “Life on Mars.”
That leads to the film’s only positive. Chiarelli, Lim and director Jon M. Chu’s movie is gorgeous, and looks much like the Indian films churned out by Bollywood. The sets are flashy and scream the kind of wealth you need in a movie about rich, crazy Asians.
Unfortunately, the material — whether it’s about Asians, Mexicans, Caucasians or African Americans — is as predictable as the glitzy trailer. There may be life in Lim’s Mars TV show episodes and magic in Chiarelli’s “Now You See Me 2,” but there is no life or magic in this movie. From start to finish, it is a TV-like flick that can’t make up its mind whether it’s a drama or a romcom-drama.
If that’s not bad enough, as noted, the film is based on the first book of a trilogy. Look for a sequel. Or two.
Movie name: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’
Director: Jon M. Chu
Stars: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu
Mr. Movie rating: 2 1/2 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
