Mr. Movie review: ‘Christopher Robin’, an entertaining family film

Disney has made billions from A.A. Milne’s work and has owned it since 1961. It will undoubtedly make millions more on this one.
Why?
From Pooh to Roo, it’s almost impossible not to love the characters from The Hundred Acre Wood.
Ewan McGregor stars in a plot that parallels last year’s film, “Goodbye Christopher Robin.”
It chronicled how A.A. Milne crafted the books and named Christopher Robin after his real son.
This one imagines Robin as married with a daughter. Boarding school and war caused him to lose his imagination.
Robin is a humorless, serious workaholic. He’s forgotten his not-so-make-believe friends, but they haven’t forgotten him.
Winnie the Pooh shows up in London wondering where Tigger and the others have gone.
Robin, in the middle of a business crisis, has to return him home and help find them. In finding them, he predictably finds himself.
Director Marc Forster (“Quantum of Solace”) and writers Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), Allison Schroeder (“Hidden Figures”) and Alex Ross Perry (nothing you’ve likely heard of) put together a pretty straight-ahead fantasy.
Though animated in spots, this is not for really young kids. It will probably keep the interest of children 10 or older.
Though this is Disney through and through, I won’t pooh-pooh “Christopher Robin.” This is one of those rare, sweet gems that makes adults wonder why it seemed like such a good idea to grow up.
Movie name: ‘Christopher Robin’
Director: Marc Forster
Stars: Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss, Jim Cummings, Nick Mohammed, Peter Capaldi, Sopie Okonedo, Sara Sheen, Toby Jones
Mr. Movie rating: 3 1/2 out of 5
Rated PG for mature themes. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
