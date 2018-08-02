Mr. Movie review: ‘Eighth Grade’ is one of the year’s best

A good definition of “Eighth Grade” is the complexity of simplicity.
Kayla is in eighth grade. She doesn’t fit in. At that age, many of us can relate to being a bit off when compared to classmates and others.
That was me, and ultimately it made my life a bit different, and in the end was more of a blessing than a curse. At 13, however, it’s impossible to see it from that viewpoint.
That’s the complexity of simplicity. In the opening sequence, Kayla is shooting a motivational video. Once she finishes the monologue, she asks in a non-pleading/pleading sort of way that those seeing the video share it with others.
No one, sadly, is going to see the video, much less share.
This is just one example of how writer-director and comedian Bo Burnham gets you into the head of Kayla who, like a lot of 13-year-old girls, is confused on every level.
Kayla wants to be different, needed and liked. She just can’t quite figure out how to get there. The best place Burnham shows us Kayla’s very deep inner soul is in her video recordings.
It quickly becomes obvious that she can’t possibly follow her own advice. She makes sense in spots but often rambles. The more she rambles, the funnier her advice becomes.
Being seen on video is anonymous, but being seen in public is paralyzing. The kid practically digs a hole and crawls into it when faced with a social situation. This is where Burnham has brilliantly, passionately, and with great understanding, reached down and touched the souls of a lot of girls and women.
Oh, and lot of men, too.
Plus there’s Elsie Fisher’s intuitive performance. A big part of Fisher’s (“Despicable Me” 1 & 2) charm is Burnham’s ability to give Kayla a painfully average look that fits a painfully average kid.
Her pain is the same pain many of us experienced at 13. Sometimes that pain sticks with us our whole lives. Often — like the case of Kayla — it makes us internally stronger and better people for having been just ordinary, and unacceptably so.
For adults, “Eighth Grade” definitely gets you — male or female — in touch with the teenager you once were.
Movie name: ‘Eighth Grade’
Director: Bo Burnham
Stars: Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Robinson, Jake Ryan, Luke Prael, Catherine Oliviere, Daniel Zolghadri
Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars
Rated R for mature themes and language. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
