Mr. Movie review: ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ a non-spectacular spy movie spoof

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon play best buds and ordinary people who end up in the middle of a tug-of-war between spies over an object that will control the world.
The “dumped me” part of the title comes from an ex-boyfriend of Kunis’ Audrey, who turns out to be a spy.
He suddenly pops back into her life, gets shot and while dying tells her to take the object to Europe. Audrey and McKinnon’s Morgan obediently go.
Unable to tell the good guys from the bad guys, they end up chased all over the continent.
Co-written by former Saturday Night Live writer David Iserson and Susannah Fogel and directed by Fogel, this one has all the energy of a bad TV sitcom.
It is a dumbed-down dumping of comedy material that spoofs super spy concepts like “Mission: Impossible,” James Bond and the Bourne flicks.
Both actresses, in their elements, are very good.
In this element, they’re not.
Kunis sleepwalks through her role as the fulcrum for what passes for comedy and McKinnon’s shrill one-liners quickly grow old.
From there they evolve into irritating, and by the climax they are intolerable.
Movie name: ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’
Director: Susanna Fogel
Stars: Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Sam Heughan, Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, Ivanna Sakhno
Mr. Movie rating: 2 1/2 out of 5
Rated R for mature themes, language and graphic nudity. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, at the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
