Mr. Movie review: ‘The Darkest Minds’ is a teen treat

In the near future, teenagers are afflicted with a disease. It either kills them or makes them mutants.
Surviving kids are put in concentration camps and classified by the color of their eyes. Orange is the most powerful and can control minds. Reds control fire.
They’re killed.
Spared and enslaved are blues who have telekinesis, greens that are super-intelligent and yellows who can control electricity.
Ruby — done wonderfully by “Everything, Everything’s” Amandla Stenberg — is an orange. Rescued from certain death, she teams with other teens trying to find a safe haven. Among them is Harris Dickinson’s Liam, a blue. Her other teammates are yellow Zu and green Charles.
The light in “The Darkest Minds” comes from the electricity between Stenberg and Dickenson.
Director Jennifer Yuh Nelson (“Kung Fu Panda” 2 and 3) does a wonderful job of handling writer Chad Hodge’s straight-to-the-point script and some very good young actors. Her movie is action-packed with very few slow spots.
Chemistry, action and romance that only a teen dystopian action flick can provide, means box-office success. You can count on at least two sequels.
Depending on how well the second film does, the third book in author Alexandra Bracken’s trilogy could be split into two movies, so we could end up with four like we got with the king of dystopian flicks, “The Hunger Games,” the dreadfully silly Twilight finale and with the last Harry Potter book.
However it turns out, this one is entertaining from the opening sequences to the obvious we’re-going-to-get-a-sequel climax.
Movie name: ‘The Darkest Minds’
Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Stars: Amandla Stenberg, Harris Dickinson, Mandy Moore, Skylan Brooks, Miya Cech, Patrick Gibson, Wade Williams
Mr. Movie rating: 4 out of 5
Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
