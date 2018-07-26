Mr. Movie review: Despite it’s predictable plot, you should choose this ‘Mission’

An insurance company TV commercial features a super villain who has a secret agent tied to a chair. Before he kills the guy, the bad guy wants to brag a bit about how he’s going to conquer the world.
He starts with a slideshow presentation. All we — and the hero — hear is blah, blah, blah as the guy drones on about picking the right drill bit to hijack the Earth’s geo energy supply.
That is how the Mission: Impossible movies have evolved. They put on a slideshow packed with action and crises that look like everything you’ve seen in the previous films. Before the slideshow starts the agent says, “Do your worst, Doctor.” In the case of “Fallout,” we’re the agent tied to the chair and the slideshow happens during the first two acts.
Big yawn.
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” is written and directed by Christoper McQuarrie, who is the first to direct a second film in this series. Although you wouldn’t have known it from “Rogue Nation,” that makes sense since “Fallout” is basically a part two and finishes off threads started in that film.
“Rogue Nation” villain Solomon Lane is still in the picture. Captured and in a straight jacket, he has been shuttled from government to government for grilling on his dastardly doings. Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his IMF team have to find three balls of plutonium before a The Apostles — a group affiliated with Lane — get them and turn them into atomic weapons.
To do that they need access to Lane.
Hunt and his team are also forced to play ball with CIA agent August Walker. He’s done by Henry Cavill, the current — and dull-as-dirt — Superman. They end up hunted while hunting for the plutonium. One of the hunters is Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, whom Hunt fell in love with in the last film.
The slideshow, and the accompanying blah, blah, blah says the point of acquiring the plutonium is to predictably — another big yawn here — bring on Armageddon.
From there the slideshow moves into a complex series of — here’s that word again — predictable dances. There’s fiery conversation between various characters. Then it morphs into a long car and motorcycle chase. More conversation happens before a double-cross or two. After that more car chasing, gunfights and blah, blah, blah for another hour until you get to the film’s climax.
These days spy and espionage movies — and that moniker certainly fits this series — are all the same. James Bond’s films all look alike, the Bourne movies all look alike, and all Mission: Impossible movies look alike. It’s blathering, and blathering that brings me back to the commercial’s super villain and his slideshow.
Once the slide show is done and after all that criticism, I am — surprise! — able to look past it and recommend the movie. As most of you know Cruise does his own stunts to give the films more realism. We’re supposed to be in awe — and actually are — of a guy who at 56 can put himself through the rigors of an action flick as complex as this.
Cruise runs like the wind, leaps across the chasms between buildings, falls from the sky and climbs his way through some pretty intense stunts including hanging on to a rope while dangling from a helicopter.
Impressive.
So is the film’s third act. That’s why I’m able to ignore the too-many characters, the over-reliance on car and motorcycle chases, and the gunplay where bullets miraculously miss the main actors but kill everyone else. It is because of the climax, and a dollop of humor missing from the other five movies, that I’m going to give this a high rating.
The third act — unlike those of the other five films — is worth the wait. As the countdown to what the villains think will be Armageddon goes tick, tick, tick, the film gets armrest gripping, jaw-clenching, nail-biting intense.
Action movies just don’t get any better than that.
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. It’s playing at the Fairchild Pasco and Queensgate 12s, at the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 4 out of 5
Movie name
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Stars: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Wolf Blitzer
Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. It’s playing at the Fairchild Pasco and Queensgate 12s, at the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
Comments