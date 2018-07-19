Mr. Movie review: Mamma Mia, why’d we have to go again?

“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” is part prequel and part sequel. Neither part is all that interesting. Both stories, however, feature characters with movie musical toothy smiles singing songs from 1970s pop band ABBA.
Amanda Seyfried reprises her role as Donna’s daughter Sophie. Mom has died and Sophie decides to turn her mother’s beloved villa into a swank hotel and tourist destination. That’s the sequel part of the film. The prequel is a flashback that gives us details of how Donna managed to sleep with three different men in a short period of time and how — as we learned in the first film — Sophie doesn’t really know which is her real father.
The always charismatic Lily James (“Downton Abby”) plays the young Donna. She sings and dances her way through the prequel’s story with the manic energy required for a movie musical. James is totally up and bounces about the sets like a woman who just landed the role of a lifetime.
As a contrast, Seyfried’s Sophie is solemn, sad and scared that she won’t do her mom’s legacy justice. The film features the original cast. Several new faces including Cher and Andy Garcia dot the island’s landscape.
You already know the hit and miss vocal skills of the original cast. The new members have the same positives and negatives. James — like Seyfried — is a good singer and carries the movie. It’s the so-so music that lets her — and this movie — down.
I say so-so because most of the group’s best songs were inserted into “Mamma Mia.” Other than a really bad version of Waterloo and Cher’s awful singing in Fernando, this one features ABBA’s tuneless and lesser-known songs. Gratefully, the climax features a couple of their biggest hits.
It’s too little, too late.
To be fair, I’m not a big fan of movie musicals. They fit better and make more sense on a stage. There’s no lip-syncing. It’s just the real deal. Not much feels real in “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.” Most of the music — in spite of the flashy smiles and average dancing — is blah and lacks signs of life.
By the way, do sit through the credits. Omid Djalili does the movie’s comic relief and has a wonderfully funny short scene at the end. Too bad the writers didn’t put that kind of fun in the rest of the film.
Forget “Here We Go Again.” Call this one Mamma Mia: Why’d We Go Again?
Movie name: ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’
Director: Ol Parker
Stars: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Dominic Cooper, Pierce Brosnan, Ställen Skarsgård, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, Julie Waters, Cher, Jeremy Irvine, Andy Garcia, Josh Dylan, Hugh Skinner, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies, Omid Djalili
Mr. Movie rating: 3 1/2 stars
Rated R for mature themes, violence and language. It’s playing at the AMC Classic Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
