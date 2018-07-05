Mr. Movie review: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ loaded with super hero humor

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is flat out funny. That’s not a surprise because the original Ant-Man flick was also very, very funny. It opens with Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang under house arrest. He abused his super powers when teaming up with Spider-Man to help Captain America during “Captain America: Civil War.”
The incarceration — if we can call it that — leads to some fun give-and-take between Rudd and “Fresh Off the Boat’s” Randall Park, who plays FBI agent Jimmy Woo.
Just days before the incarceration is up, Lang has a vision of former pal Hank Pym’s wife Janet. She supposedly died years before in the Quantum Realm. Hank and his daughter Hope pay attention to Lang’s vision because they suspect Janet is still alive. They have been building a machine to rescue her.
The pair kidnap Lang to pump him for information.
The information he has, combined with what they’re doing puts all of them at odds with Pym’s former colleague, Dr. Bill Foster, a dangerous ghost woman who phases in and out of reality, gangsters and the FBI who have been searching for years for Hank and Hope.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” reunites Rudd with the first film’s co-stars. Evangeline Lily is the Wasp, Michael Douglas reprises Hank Pym, Michael Pena’s Luis and his cohorts are back, and Abby Ryder Fortson again plays Lang’s doting daughter Cassie.
Added to the Ant-Man family of characters are Laurence Fishburne, who does Dr. Foster; Hannah John-Kamen’s ghost lady; and Walton Goggins, who stars as a gangster. They play characters desperate to get hold of Pym’s Quantum Realm technology.
Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Janet.
Returning from the first film’s creative team is Peyton Reed — who directed the original — and co-writer Rudd. They work with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommer – who wrote “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “The Lego Batman Movie” – and by relative unknowns Andrew Barre and Gabriel Ferrari, who did uncredited work on the original “Ant-Man.”
From Rudd on down, the group penned a fun one.
Superhero flicks tend to work better when they’re packed with humor, and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is loaded. The script takes off in a bunch of different, interesting directions while Douglas, Lily and the other cast members serve as straight men for — whether he’s shrinking, growing or being just plain human — Rudd’s deadpan one-liners and Pena’s tongue-in-cheek asides.
It works wonderfully.
This is no secret – I generally don’t like sequels. It’s also no secret that I’m not all that fond of superhero movies. Sequels speak for themselves. As for superhero movies, with the rare exception, from Thor to The Avengers to Iron Man and The X-Men, and onto Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and all, superhero movies are so formula. Once in a while one breaks the mold. “Logan,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” the two Deadpool movies and “Ant-Man” are among them.
“Logan” was just plain amazing and is the best superhero movie ever. The other five are flat out hilarious. That said, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” — loaded with superhero humor — now joins some very exclusive company.
Movie name: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’
Director: Peyton Reed
Stars: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Randall Park, Abby Ryder Fortson, Michael Pena, Laurence Fishburne, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, T.I., David Dastmalchian, Divian Ladwa
Mr. Movie rating: 5 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
