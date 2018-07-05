Mr. Movie review: ‘The First Purge’ is pathetic

Though it was basically a chop-and-slash flick, the original film — “The Purge” — was at least original. The second movie, “The Purge: Anarchy” was — surprisingly — an improvement over the first. “The Purge: Election Year” was a step down.
Now we’re at the trilogy’s prequel, “The First Purge.”
This one is written by James DeMonaco, who wrote and directed the first three, but the directing chores have fallen to Gerald McMurray, whose resume doesn’t have much on it that you’ll likely find familiar.
The New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) use New York’s Staten Island as a test to see if a purge will actually work. The government is offering $5,000 per person for those who’ll stay on the island during the 12-hour purge, even more if they’ll actually go out and kill.
Most who stay are African Americans and the very, very poor who have nowhere to go.
Y’lan Noel (TV’s “Insecure”) is Dmitri, a local drug dealer who doesn’t care whether people do this or not as long as his drugs and cash stay safe. Lex Scott Davis (“Superfly”) is Nya. She’s his ex-girlfriend who vehemently opposes the idea. When her brother fails to leave the island Nya goes after him, leading to Dmitri getting involved. You can write the rest of the script from there.
Marisa Tomei rounds out the cast as the psychologist who came up with the idea of a purge.
Not much new is floated in this one. “The First Purge” runs pretty much like the other three. What’s missing is DeMonaco’s creativity. Do we dare say a chop-and-slash flick with not much positive going for it other than frightening, brutal and scary ways to kill people is creative?
Probably not.
It’s almost like he didn’t finish the screenplay or the producers — of which DeMonaco is one — ran low on funds and had to make cuts. Whatever the cause, this one is a bomb. Maybe “The First Purge” will be the last.
Movie name: ‘The Last Purge’
Director: Gerald McMurray
Stars: Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Marisa Tomei, Patch Darragh, Rotimi Paul, Mugga, Luna Lauren Velez, Kristen Solis
Mr. Movie rating: 1 star
Rated R for extreme violence, language and mature themes. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
Comments