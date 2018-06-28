‘Uncle Drew’ is a slam dunk

Basketball is one of my life’s passions.
It is a sport that transcends ethnicity and nationality. I have played basketball regularly since I was a teen.
At 69 — and I guess I have to give my age away at this point — I still play. Most people that age don’t, but every two or three times a week I don my tennis shoes, the required knee and ankle braces, and off I go.
At this point I have to note this review is about the movie “Uncle Drew.” If you haven’t guessed, the movie is about basketball.
I don’t have a lot of love for sports movies. Faked for the camera and overly dramatic home runs, touchdowns and — in this case — slam dunks wrapped within a maudlin or semi-comic plot don’t do it for me.
Examples? “The Water Boy, “The Babe,” “Mr. Baseball,” “Air Bud,” “The Legend of Bagger Vance,” “Rollerball” and some of the “Rocky” films are just a few.
To be fair, once in awhile one works. “Hoosiers,” “Major League,” “Miracle,” “Moneyball,” “The Rookie,” “Ali,” “Rocky,” and “Bull Durham” are among them.
“Uncle Drew” now lists among those that work.
It features older, former basketball players and a couple of current players in a flick about winning the annual street ball tournament at Rucker Park in Harlem. Rucker Park’s court has produced some legendary basketball and basketball players.
Back to my basketball pals. The studio told me I could bring a bunch of them to the screening and four of the guys — all close to my age — joined me for the film. We sat together and laughed our basketball butts off.
This is one funny flick.
Comedian Lil Rel Howery (small parts in “Tag” and “Get Out”) is Dax. He wants to win the tournament and the $100,000 prize. His rival is comedian Nick Kroll’s (“Adult Beginners”) Mookie, who steals his team and his best player. It leaves Dax with no hope until he runs into Rucker Park legend Uncle Drew. Now a septuagenarian, Drew still has game.
Dax begs him to put together a team and play. Drew goes after his old — no pun intended — teammates and they play in the tournament. No surprises. You can pretty much guess how the plot progresses from there.
Yes, this is a sports film — and remember I generally hate them — but it’s also a warm comedy about friends, community and connections in the vein of Ice Cube’s “Barbershop.” Director Charles Stone III (“Drumline,” “Mr 3000”) and writer Jay Longino (Jackie Chan’s “Skiptrace”) pack “Uncle Drew” with one laugh-out-loud bit after another.
Yeah, it’s a funny script, but what makes “Uncle Drew” a total blast is the basketball icons. The fun starts with current NBA player and all-star Kyrie Irving, a Boston Celtic. He plays Drew. Irving isn’t close to 70 but manages — via wrinkly makeup — to look the part.
Surprisingly — and I’m always surprised when athletes can actually act — he’s a very good actor.
Irving adopts a low growl and a scowl, and along with Howery becomes the fulcrum for the humor.
They toss lines out for characters played by NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson and for Women’s National Basketball Association three-time MVP Lisa Leslie.
The former greats respond with really funny inside jokes that people who’ve followed their careers will get. These over-your-head “air-balls” and “intentional fouls” don’t interrupt the flow of the game. They actually are “assists” that heighten the fun for those who love the game.
You don’t — however — have to know the game or the careers of the players to enjoy “Uncle Drew.”
The acting of O’Neal, Webber, Miller, Robinson and Leslie are as good as Irving and Howery. When the film goes into “overtime”, the outtakes — and the earlier commentary from former and current players, and sportscasters — show you they had more fun doing this movie than you’ll have watching.
While this isn’t for everyone, sports fans are going to have a blast with “Uncle Drew.” For me, recommending it is easy. This one is a “slam-dunk.”
▪ Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some language. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
▪ Rating: 4 out of 5
Comments