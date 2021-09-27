Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand share their journey toward making ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

NEW YORK — Bringing “The Tragedy of Macbeth” to the big screen was a full-circle experience for Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

The Oscar winners star in the latest cinematic adaptation of the timeless William Shakespeare stage tragedy, with the movie making its world premiere last week at the Lincoln Center as the New York Film Festival’s opening night selection.

The black-and-white film marks the latest Shakespearean role for Washington, who studied at the Fordham College at Lincoln Center.

“This is a fascinating journey for me,” Washington said Friday during a press conference at the arts center’s Walter Reade Theater. “I went to school 1,000 feet from here and played Othello at 20, and didn’t know what I was doing. (It’s been) a long 1,000 feet.”

Washington, 66, portrays Macbeth and McDormand plays Lady Macbeth in the film, which again tells the story of a Scottish lord’s pursuit of the king’s throne after receiving a prophecy from three witches.

“The first thing that got me hooked on wanting to be an actor for the rest of my life was the sleepwalking scene from the tragedy,” McDormand said Friday. “And I did it when I was 14. I’ve pretty much been practicing and rehearsing for it for 50 years.”

McDormand, 64, previously portrayed Lady Macbeth in a stage production of the 400-year-old tragedy several years ago at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California.

For more than a decade, McDormand urged her husband, filmmaker Joel Coen, to do his own stage version of “Macbeth,” but he declined, she shared Friday.

Ultimately, Coen was interested in making a movie out of the story, and directed “The Tragedy of Macbeth” while producing it with McDormand.

“I didn’t want to abandon the notion of the play,” Coen said Friday. “It was taking a play and making a movie out of it that was interesting to me. Not trying to make a play into a movie.”

Their interpretation features a diverse cast and an older couple playing Macbeth and Lady Macbeth than past iterations.

“There’s a built-in sense of urgency,” Washington said. “This is it. This is the last go-round. They’ve been stepped over by the king, and they want it. And we understand.”

McDormand reiterated the connection they felt to the characters.

“When we first talked on the phone, Denzel and I ... we both understood about each other that there’s always been a fight, we’ve fought it as gracefully as possible, but the fight’s never gonna be over,” she said. “So we brought that to it.”

The film, which also stars Corey Hawkins as Macduff, opens in theaters on Dec. 25 before debuting on the Apple TV+ streaming service on Jan. 14.

Washington said he felt “honored and fortunate” to be selected for the role, and confirmed he quickly said yes when he was asked to star.

McDormand said of her co-star, “You don’t make lists for a generation’s Macbeth. One is born, and then they play it.”

The actress earned a big laugh Friday when she answered her ringing flip phone during the press conference and said, “I’ll call you later.”

She also received cheers when she became visibly emotional as she shared her passion for the movie.

“I just get choked up over and over again,” McDormand said. “I can’t believe we did this.”

