Jennifer Hudson reveals what Aretha Franklin said about ‘Respect’ movie in private talks

There was a key moment during the filming of "Respect" when Jennifer Hudson realized she shared more with Aretha Franklin than she realized.

Starring as Franklin in the MGM biopic, which arrived Friday, Hudson had landed the part thanks to her vocal abilities and Oscar-ratified acting chops. And like the iconic Detroit singer, she had Midwestern roots, a gospel background and a grasp of what it's like to arrive on the national stage.

In a scene late in the film, Franklin has nearly fallen apart, lost in booze and depression, when her late mother, played by Audra McDonald, shows up in a comforting vision. As McDonald remarked to Hudson afterward, "This is a heavy life to tell."

The feeling resonated deep: Hudson tragically lost her own mother when she was just 27.

Last week, the singer-actress sat down with the Free Press at the Detroit Historical Museum, hours before joining the Franklin family for a red-carpet screening event.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hudson, who won Franklin's official endorsement and talked regularly with the Detroit singer before her 2018 death, discussed taking on the role of the Queen of Soul, including that powerful scene.

———

Q: What kind of conversations did you have with Aretha early on — what she hoped for in the film, what she was looking for in the role?

A: She had her ideas of who she wanted to be involved. Which I imagine is just the process of it all. I had never been involved in that side of moviemaking, when something is in development. So it's very rare to talk to the actual person and hear their visions and ideas and plans. But in her mind, she had a vision — like real ministers playing the ministers in the film.

Q: By the time of her death in 2018, the project had come together enough that we knew a film was a go. Were you talking with her as she was getting sicker?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A: We would speak weekly, and we were planning to get together and have me shadow her. But, obviously, we didn't get to that point. I really miss her. Every now and again, I go look back at my messages when I was hearing from her by phone. The last time I heard from her was Aug. 8 or 9, a week before she died.

Q: You certainly captured specific facial mannerisms of hers.

A: She had very subtle gestures. And that was challenging for me, being a very extroverted, expressive person and coming from the era I come from. But Aretha was from a completely different era: As an actress, how was I to convey whatever she's thinking, the subtext of the emotion, with the mannerisms and characteristics we know from her?

It made me wonder, as an actor, what was it like to be a woman at that time? Those are things that helped me understand her gestures and be able to express it.

Q: She spoke with her eyes a lot.

A: Yes! And she had the type of presence where you kind of didn't know how she felt about you. (Laughs) "Does she like me? Does she not? What is she thinking?" I would tell different people on set, "If I'm not making you uncomfortable, I'm not doing my job."

So I think it was helpful to have a sense of the person and to have been around her.

And then musically, I've always been a fan. Looking at her music as an artist is one thing. But then it's like, wait — I have to look at it from an actor's standpoint, to understand the person, her makeup, where she came from. I felt like I traveled back into the '60s. After we wrapped, I told everyone, "I've been stuck in the '60s for the past three months."

Q: Were you going back, studying old videos and historical footage, to get the right feel?

A: Yes, and I still do. I just wanted to have more of an understanding of the times. And it helped it make more sense. Like "Respect," the song: As a music fan in the era I come from, it's, "Oh my God, this is a great song by a great, great vocalist." We all love it. But then you go and learn the happenings of that time, to know this song came from a man (Otis Redding), and she took it, as a woman, and made it an anthem. Which changed everything. It gave it a new meaning.

Or even Dr. (Martin Luther) King's memorial (where an anguished Franklin performed "Precious Lord"). She's being a figure that uplifts everyone, but I'm now understanding the closeness of their relationship. Imagine how hard that was for her. She still has to be that pillar for everyone else, while knowing what he represented to her, and their relationship. You can't help but feel for that. So it changes your perspective versus learning from afar in a history book.

Q: Did it also give you a sense of how crucial Franklin was in setting the stage for you and other artists today? She was a groundbreaker in paving the path for Black women artists to be seen as a mainstream stars.

A: It says so much. While we were filming, I said, "We all have a respect for Aretha Franklin, but I hope by the time we get done, we'll have a newfound respect." It gave a new perspective, the drive as an artist, and what we can do with our responsibilities and our platforms. She used her platform to be an advocate for so many things. Did she have to? No. But the fact she did means that much more. And it says to all of us: "What are we doing? What are you going to do?" To see that she still made it and prevailed — that's inspiring.

Q: While portraying her rise to fame, experiencing her first big moments in the public eye, were you thinking back and calling upon your own story?

A: I guess I couldn't help but relate to it and pull from it. Any time with those moments, I wanted it to be honest and use wherever I was during that time. Throughout the process, there were several moments that felt familiar to me.

Q: Can you talk about the importance of this film being spearheaded by Black women (including director Liesl Tommy and screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson)?

A: As Liesl would say, it's very rare we get to tell our own stories. Aretha was a very powerful figure to all of us, so to me it's only befitting that women tell her story. It makes it that much more authentic to me.

Q: From an acting perspective, what was the most powerful scene?

A: Two come to mind. One is when Aretha's mother comes to visit her (in a vision). When we got done, Audra McDonald said, "This is a very heavy life to tell." I was like ... shew. It literally took everything out of me. It was another of those moments that felt real to my life, too.

And it was in that moment where I felt it went beyond (Franklin deciding), "Oh, Jennifer is a singer and an actress, so she should play me." I felt as though she saw other things in me that I hadn't known were similar. Without my own experiences and trials, I don't think I would have been able to tell that part of her life in depth like that, in such an honest way.

And then the Dr. King (memorial service) as well. I know how I felt moved, being from another era but understanding the history, who he was, all of that, as a young Black girl. Now think of her — oh my God. You can't help but to feel that. That scene was so raw. You can't (enhance that in post-production). Certain things, you just let it be what it is.

———