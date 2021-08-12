‘Respect’ review: Jennifer Hudson lives inside the role of Aretha Franklin — that and the music are the best parts of this biopic

“Respect” runs into trouble when its own respect toward Aretha Franklin, the woman who gave us the voice of a century, settles for garden-variety adoration. But longtime stage director Liesl Tommy’s debut feature, working from a screenplay by dramatist and screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson, offers plenty of compensations amid its biopic conventions.

Those compensations start and end with who’s doing the singing. Jennifer Hudson plays Franklin. It will surprise no one that Hudson, for whom Franklin has been a guiding inspiration for most of her life, is on top of every musical style required by the movie’s 1952-1972 narrative span.

In dramatically muted tones, “Respect” starts with young Skye Dakota Turner portraying Franklin in her early years in Detroit. Forest Whitaker plays her formidable, controlling Baptist minister father C.L. Franklin, and in a role that becomes a spirit guide for Aretha, Audra McDonald is her mother, Barbara, whose death at 34 leaves her daughter in the hands of a series of users and abusers.

The story begins and ends in church, and encompasses everything from Space Age, hi-fi white bread material (it took Franklin a while to deflect what her early handlers told her to sing) to deathless triumphs such as Otis Redding’s “Respect.” “Respect,” the film, culminates with the recording of her 1972 live gospel masterwork “Amazing Grace” in 1972, filmed by Sydney Pollack but only widely seen decades later.

Even when its rise-and-fall-and-rise outlines feel more like the movies than a real life, “Respect” has the nerve and the quiet ambition to keep its protagonist “in period” — as a young Black woman, brought up in the church, raised to be obedient and to listen to everyone but herself. In many scenes, such as a record company meeting dominated by Aretha’s manager and first husband Ted White (Marlon Wayans, artfully balancing charismatic and despicable qualities), we wait a long time for Franklin to speak. Often she doesn’t speak at all. The movie becomes a question: What is she thinking? When will she throw off the decorum?

Hudson works scrupulously hard in every scene, and she has Franklin’s hushed speaking voice (such a crazy contrast to such powerhouse vocals) down cold. The scenes that make “Respect” worth seeing stay close to the rehearsal rooms, or at home around a piano, as Franklin works through an arrangement alone or with her sisters (Saycon Sengbloh and Hailey Kilgore). This cast can sing, and director Tommy had the good sense to let these performers perform live, on camera, instead of lip-syncing to the customary pre-recordings. Not since the undervalued Brian Wilson portrait “Love & Mercy” has a mainstream musical biopic gotten the rehearsal scenes so right.

The cast is full of ringers. Mary J. Blige pops in for a bit as frenemy/mentor Dinah Washington, bringing natural authority to her scenes with Hudson. As the Franklin family linchpin, Kimberly Scott exudes both steel and warmth. Marc Maron’s a sturdy delight as record producer Jerry Wexler.

Already the movie has gotten a pretty dismissive critical ride. I’d call it a worthwhile half-and-half affair. Half of it’s by the book and highly cautious about venturing too far into the dark shadows of the worst of what Franklin endured. The other half jumps up three steps, with the rehearsal and performance sequences — of which, rightly, there are many — take on vivid lives of their own.

“Respect,” finally, comes down to whether Hudson and company are enough (they are), and whether the material not fully addressed, chiefly Franklin’s political life as Martin Luther King Jr.’s longtime family friend, limits our understanding of Franklin’s inner drive. (It does, some.) The truest scenes here tend to run a little longer than expected, because they’re more about process and behavior rather than melodramatic bullet points. Scenes like those bring out the best in everyone on screen, starting and ending with Hudson.

Not counting her turn as Grizabella in the infamous film version of “Cats,” this is only her second female lead in a movie. It’s about time.

———

‘RESPECT’

3 stars (out of 4)

MPAA rating: PG-13 (for mature thematic content, strong language including racial epithets, violence, suggestive material, and smoking)

Running time: 2:25

Where to watch: Out Friday in theaters

———