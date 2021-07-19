‘Ted Lasso’: 5 ways Apple’s surprise soccer hit stole our hearts

“Ted Lasso,” last summer’s sleeper TV hit, returns for a much-anticipated second season Friday on Apple TV+ and the smiles plastered across our faces couldn’t be any toothier.

For the uninitiated, “Ted Lasso” follows a folksy, twangy-voiced and perpetually optimistic American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who is hired to oversee a mediocre British soccer team by the squad’s frosty new owner Rebecca Walton (Hannah Waddingham).

The catch? Ted doesn’t know a lick about soccer.

Yes, it’s a wacky premise, but the feel-good, underdog story struck a nerve with locked-down viewers desperate for some upbeat vibes (and some heartfelt laughs) during a trying year. “Ted Lasso” went on to become an unlikely phenomenon, as well as an awards darling. Last week, it was showered with 20 Emmy nominations — the most ever for a freshman comedy.

How, exactly, did this happen? Let us count the ways:

1. The power of positive thinking

At a time when the television landscape is littered with dark dramas, apocalyptic storylines and substantial dread, Ted Lasso’s ever-sunny demeanor stands out like a refreshing oasis.

Yes, the odds are stacked against him: The British fans and media think he’s a joke. His players on the AFC Richmond club can’t believe they’ve been saddled with this clueless poser.

Still, he approaches his job — and life — with a mustachioed smile and a can-do spirit (“I believe in hope. I believe in BELIEVE,” he insists). On top of it all, he’s a people person who treats everyone with kindness and respect — even the team’s lowly equipment manager (Nick Mohammed).

Along the way, Ted steadily wins over many of his detractors — and us, as well.

2. The quotable life lessons

Ted is way more shrewd than his golly-gee demeanor might suggest. In many ways, he holds the keys to helping those around him unlock their true potential.

This knowledge is imparted via seemingly silly — but spot-on — verbal gems. Like when one of his players becomes glum over some insults hurled his way, Ted encourages him to quickly shrug off the negativity.

“You know what the happiest animal on Earth is?” Ted asks. “It’s a goldfish. You know why? Got a 10-second memory. Be a goldfish.”

And then there’s his take on the pitfalls of self criticism.

“You beating yourself up is like Woody Allen playing the clarinet,” he says. “I don’t want to hear it.”

3. The humor mixed with heart

A sports sitcom that really is about so much more than sports, “Ted Lasso” delivers plenty of broad, goofy humor and laugh-out-loud moments. It also has a way of sneaking up on you and striking unexpected emotional chords.

Among the show’s more moving subplots is one tied to Ted’s personal life. We learn in Season 1 that he is in the midst of a painful divorce and greatly misses his young son back in America.

Sudeikis, a “Saturday Night Live” alum, obviously knows how to smack the funny bone. But the surprise is that he possesses enough elasticity as a performer to effectively convey vulnerability and crack open your heart.

4. The excellent ensemble cast

All talk of “Ted Lasso” understandably begins and ends with Sudeikis. But it’s notable that included in the show’s Emmy nomination windfall, were a stunning six nods for supporting performers — Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Waddingham and Mohammed.

Clearly, it’s a nimble ensemble that’s got game. And each of them offer something distinctive to the oddball mix.

Waddingham, in particular, brings nuance to what could have been the cartoonish ice queen. She’s a standout. And Mohammed is quietly hilarious as the insecure “kit man,” who comes across as a sweet, sad puppy before developing more bite.

But they’re all scene-stealing dynamos in their own right. And as the episodes build up, you can’t help but root for them.

5. The weird mysteries of soccer

Soccer may be the so-called “beautiful game” — even the most popular sport in the world. Still, many Americans don’t quite get it and Ted hilariously voices his bewilderment in a way that makes us feel a little more comfortable with our ignorance.

When, for example, he learns that there are ties in soccer, he’s incredulous.

“If God would have wanted games to end in a tie, she wouldn’t have invented numbers,” Ted grouses.

And just what constitutes an offside violation in soccer? Poor Ted is dumbfounded.

“I think I literally have a better understanding of who killed Kennedy than what is offside,” he says before taking a long pause and adding: “It was the mob.”