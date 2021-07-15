Halsey explores ‘social labyrinth of sexuality and birth’ in new IMAX film

Halsey is ready to hit the big screen.

The pop star will release “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — described as “an hour-long film experience set to the music of her upcoming album of the same name” — to IMAX theaters in August.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 3, loveandpower.com.

Halsey has also released a trailer for the film. The 2 minute, 10-second trailer begins with a warning: “The following trailer contains scenes of a graphic nature that some viewers may find disturbing. Intended for mature audiences only.”

From there, the opening segment brings another message, reading: “The film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth. The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth … ”

The film was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley, who previously worked with Halsey on the “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad” videos.

The album version of “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — Halsey’s fourth studio release — is due out Aug. 27. It was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who are known for their Nine Inch Nails work as well as for being Oscar/Golden Globe/Grammy-winning TV/film composers.

Halsey created a quite a stir early this month when she revealed the cover image for the new album, which shows the singer baring one breast while holding a baby and sitting on a medieval-looking throne. Halsey unveiled the image in an Instagram post, explaining that her new release “is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

The post on Instagram has since collected over 5 million likes.

Halsey also posted the image near the end of a 13 1/2-minute clip recorded at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and posted on YouTube.