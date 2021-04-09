Oscars 2021: How and where to watch the top contenders

If you’re as passionate about movies as we are, you’re on the clock right now.

The 93rd Academy Awards telecast (April 25, ABC) is fast approaching and it’s time to cram in as many of the standout films as possible in order to be ready to rock Hollywood’s big night.

The bad news is that, because of the coronavirus, getting to a movie theater has been a lot more difficult — and not even an option for some. But the good news is that there are plenty of ways to see the top nominees from the comfort of our homes. (Bless you, Netflix).

With that in mind, here are 12 films to check out in the days ahead. (Note: Some of these films are also available in select theaters. Check your local listings for info).

Best Picture nominees

“The Father”

Anthony Hopkins delivers one of his best performances in years as an aging man struggling to come to terms with his dementia and memory loss. Olivia Colman plays his daughter. The film is an adaptation of writer-director Florian Zeller’s acclaimed stage play. In addition to Best Picture, “The Father” has earned five other nominations, including best actor (Hopkins) and best supporting actress (Colman).

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime.

———

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Daniel Kaluuya plays activist Fred Hampton, who was chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party in the late 1960s. The film details how the FBI targeted Hampton and relied on an informant (LaKeith Stanfield) to infiltrate the organization. Kaluuya, who is pitted against Stanfield in the supporting actor race, has already collected a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics’ Choice award for his performance. The film also features the Oscar-nominated song “Fight for You,” performed and co-written by Vallejo native H.E.R.

Where to watch: Available to rent via YouTube, Amazon Prime and Google Play.

———

“Mank”

Here’s the latest example of how Oscar loves to celebrate movies about the movies. The film follows Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), a brilliant but troubled screenwriter, as he struggles to develop the script for Orson Welles’ cinematic masterpiece “Citizen Kane.” “Mank” collected more nominations than any film this year, with 10. That haul includes nominations for best actor (Oldman), director (David Fincher) and supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried).

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

———

“Minari”

Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”) stars in this heartfelt drama about a hard-working Korean immigrant who moves his family to rural Arkansas to become a first-time farmer and chase the American dream. It’s a semi-autobiographical take on writer-director Lee Isaac Chung’s upbringing. “Minari” won a Golden Globe for best foreign language picture and Youn Yuh-jung earned a SAG Award for supporting actress.

Where to watch: Available on Amazon, Apple TV and other video-on-demand platforms.

———

“Nomadland”

This poignant and moving little gem already has won a Golden Globe for best motion picture drama. It follows a woman (Frances McDormand) who, after the death of her husband and the economic collapse of her small Nevada town, packs her van and sets off on the road to be “houseless” and explore a very unconventional side of American life. McDormand could capture her third Oscar, but keep your eye on Chloe Zhao. She’s the first woman to receive four nominations (directing, writing, editing and best picture) in a single year.

Where to watch: Streaming on Hulu.

———

“Promising Young Woman”

Emerald Fennell made her feature directorial debut with this black comedy suspense thriller that hits a #MeToo nerve. It focuses on a medical school dropout (Carey Mulligan) seeking to avenge the death of her best friend, who was a victim of rape. Mulligan is up for best actress honors and Fennel is nominated in three categories (best picture, director, original screenplay).

Where to watch: Available on Apple TV and other video-on-demand platforms.

———

“Sound of Metal”

Riz Ahmed earned his first best actor nod for his stunning portrayal of a heavy metal drummer and recovering drug addict who experiences sudden hearing loss and struggles to adapt to his new life. The film is nominated for six Academy Awards.

Where to watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime.

———

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed this historical legal drama that recalls the infamous trial of anti-war activists accused of inciting the riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The film is bolstered by a strong ensemble cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen (nominated for best supporting actor), Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eddie Redmayne and Jeremy Strong.

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix.

4 more to see

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Chadwick Boseman could win a posthumous best actor Oscar for his role in this adaptation of an August Wilson play. He already has been honored with a Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice prize. Also, Viola Davis is up for best actress.

Where to watch: Netflix

———

“One Night in Miami...”

A strong ensemble bolsters this fictionalized account of a 1964 get-together of Black icons Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) in a hotel room in which the men celebrate Ali’s (then known as Cassius Clay) capturing of the heavyweight boxing championship and discuss their place in the world. The film earned three nominations, including best supporting actor for Odom Jr.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

———

“Soul” and “Onward”

For the first time, two Pixar films will collide in the animated feature race. Will they cancel each other out? “Soul,” which follows a jazz musician’s journey to the “Great Beyond” and “Great Before,” appears to be the favorite after capturing the Golden Globe. “Soul” also has been nominated for best score.

Where to watch: Disney+