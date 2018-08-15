What Men Want (Official Trailer)

Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.
Incredibles 2 has huge opening weekend

Incredibles 2 raked in an astonishing $180 million in its opening weekend, a figure that makes it the most successful animated film opening ever. This official trailer offers a glimpse of the whiz-bang action.

'Wonder Woman' official origin trailer

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outsid

'Logan' movie trailer

Set in the future, Logan and Professor Charles Xavier must cope with the loss of the X-Men when a corporation lead by Nathaniel Essex is bent on destroying the world. With Logan's healing abilities slowly fading away and Xavier's Alzheimer's forci

'Dream Big' sneak peek movie trailer

From the world’s tallest buildings and underwater robots to a solar car race and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in