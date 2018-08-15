What Men Want (Official Trailer)

Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.
New York Times’s Aisha Harris discusses how representations of police brutality in media changed. She says shows like “Insecure” and “Queen Sugar” sensitively deal with this issue by focusing on interactions’ emotional toll, not the violence itself.
"Bohemian Rhapsody" is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.
Incredibles 2 raked in an astonishing $180 million in its opening weekend, a figure that makes it the most successful animated film opening ever. This official trailer offers a glimpse of the whiz-bang action.
"Justice League" arrives in theaters on Nov. 17. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and
Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outsid
Set in the future, Logan and Professor Charles Xavier must cope with the loss of the X-Men when a corporation lead by Nathaniel Essex is bent on destroying the world. With Logan's healing abilities slowly fading away and Xavier's Alzheimer's forci
In 2005, Paul Young wrote a book for his children and family called "The Shack." He printed 15 copies as a Christmas gift. It turned into a New York Times best seller and is now a major motion picture. Gary Wolcott, the Herald's film critic Mr. M
From the world’s tallest buildings and underwater robots to a solar car race and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in