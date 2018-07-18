Boy Erased official trailer

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.
Incredibles 2 raked in an astonishing $180 million in its opening weekend, a figure that makes it the most successful animated film opening ever. This official trailer offers a glimpse of the whiz-bang action.
"Justice League" arrives in theaters on Nov. 17. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and
Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outsid
Set in the future, Logan and Professor Charles Xavier must cope with the loss of the X-Men when a corporation lead by Nathaniel Essex is bent on destroying the world. With Logan's healing abilities slowly fading away and Xavier's Alzheimer's forci
In 2005, Paul Young wrote a book for his children and family called "The Shack." He printed 15 copies as a Christmas gift. It turned into a New York Times best seller and is now a major motion picture. Gary Wolcott, the Herald's film critic Mr. M
From the world’s tallest buildings and underwater robots to a solar car race and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in
"The Great Wall" tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure. It is the largest film ever shot entirely in China. "The Great Wall" stars Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Daf
Legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off a
Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, "A Dog’s Purpose," from director Lasse Hallström ("The Cider House Rules," "Dear John," "The 100-Foot Journey"), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh
Though Kevin (James McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley), there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls
The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC live coast to coast Jan. 8. Celebrating the very best in TV and film, the popular, star-studded event held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills is one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.
Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy
The HBO film "Bright Lights" follows the mother and daughter pair, who died within a day of each other in December 2016, as Fisher prepares to start work on "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" and Reynolds performs in Las Vegas aged 83. F