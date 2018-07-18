Boy Erased official trailer

The son of a Baptist preacher is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program.
Incredibles 2 has huge opening weekend

Incredibles 2 raked in an astonishing $180 million in its opening weekend, a figure that makes it the most successful animated film opening ever. This official trailer offers a glimpse of the whiz-bang action.

'Wonder Woman' official origin trailer

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outsid

'Logan' movie trailer

Set in the future, Logan and Professor Charles Xavier must cope with the loss of the X-Men when a corporation lead by Nathaniel Essex is bent on destroying the world. With Logan's healing abilities slowly fading away and Xavier's Alzheimer's forci

'Dream Big' sneak peek movie trailer

From the world’s tallest buildings and underwater robots to a solar car race and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in

'The Great Wall' movie trailer

"The Great Wall" tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure. It is the largest film ever shot entirely in China. "The Great Wall" stars Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Daf

'John Wick: Chapter 2' movie trailer

Legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off a

Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'

Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, "A Dog’s Purpose," from director Lasse Hallström ("The Cider House Rules," "Dear John," "The 100-Foot Journey"), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh

'Split' movie trailer

Though Kevin (James McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley), there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls

'La La Land' film trailer

Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy