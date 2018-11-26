Movie News & Reviews

Movie review: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet,’ colorful, clever sequel tackles the complexity of the online world

Parents need to know that "Ralph Breaks the Internet" – the sequel to Disney's hit video-game comedy "Wreck-It Ralph" – tells a strong friendship story within its framework of video game characters, popular websites, and social media platforms. It will appeal to viewers of all ages, but the themes and messages (particularly those about the nature of online life and internet fame) are best suited to tweens and up. Several scenes take place inside a Grand Theft Auto-esque driving game called Slaughter Race that's full of weapons, creepy clowns, and lots of danger, stunts, and crashes. Other scary moments/characters include a creepy Dark Web kingpin and an out-of-control insecurity virus that turns into a giant monster and threatens everything in its path, including Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman). Expect some potty humor/language ("butt," "doody") and insults ("stink brain," "dummy," "stupid," etc.), as well as a ton of featured tech logos and brands, from eBay and Google to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Parent company Disney also has a big presence, specifically the Disney princesses, who play a role in the story. The movie fully explores how the internet can be both wonderful and terrible and has strong themes of empathy, courage, perseverance, and self-control.

Hirokazu Kore-eda carries on through success and sadness with the release of his Palme d’Or winner, ‘Shoplifters’

Sorrow and joy go inextricably hand-in-hand in the movies of Hirokazu Kore-eda, the beloved Japanese writer and director of such intimate, finely tuned family dramas as "Like Father, Like Son" (2014) and "After the Storm" (2017). So it should come as no surprise that the triumphant reception for "Shoplifters," his quietly shattering new movie about a family caught up in poverty and petty thievery in modern-day Tokyo, has been tinged with sadness.

Magical sight: Woman captured this albino buck on camera as it strolled under her trees

Amy Henderson Hall of Tennessee captured on video a white deer on her property. She said the 12-point albino buck hung out for 30 minutes as she watched it. "I teared up and was totally amazed," she said in a comment on the video posted November 26.
