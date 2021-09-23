Horoscopes for Thursday, September 23, 2021

Aries It's no good assuming that partners instinctively know what you're thinking. They don't. You have to tell them, and you'll excel at that during the next few weeks with the Sun in Libra. In fact, this will be a great opportunity to spend plenty of time chatting to some of the people in your life. If you can't talk to them face to face, give them a ring, write them a letter or get in touch by email. Lucky Number 422 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus With the Sun now in Libra, your mind will be filled with all sorts of details and ideas during the next few weeks and there will be times when it's hard to think about anything else. When this happens, you'll have to make a conscious effort to relax, otherwise you'll end up feeling very tense and agitated. There's more work than usual, especially if it's paperwork or something fiddly. Lucky Number 641 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You have a very agile mind and it will give you great pleasure to use it during the next few weeks. You might want to try your luck at quizzes or competitions, especially if you have to solve puzzles or come up with snappy tie-breakers. It's also a brilliant time for putting pen to paper or doing the cyberspace equivalent by sending lots of emails. Lucky Number 848 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Your thoughts turn to the past today. This means you'll be on familiar ground, because you belong to a sign that likes to spend quite a lot of time thinking about things that have happened to you. You could feel nostalgic sometimes, which might prompt you to get in touch with people you haven't seen in a long while. How about organizing a reunion with some of them? Lucky Number 446 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo During the next few weeks you'll really excel at talking to other people. You'll find it easy to put your thoughts into words, whether you're discussing something of earth-shattering importance or you're merely discussing what you thought of last night's television programs. So grab the chance to communicate fully with the people around you. Lucky Number 885 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo Money matters start to occupy your thoughts from today. Think about what you spend your money on and whether you're doing well. Perhaps you need to cut back on your expenses or maybe it's time to make some sensible investments. Although your mind is running along financial lines now, don't let this make you so materialistic that you're really only interested in what things are worth. Lucky Number 713 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra If you're a typical Libran you're usually very interested in other people's needs but from today you can't help thinking about personal concerns. This phase will last for the next few weeks, making it a great opportunity to think about the direction in which your life is heading and how you can take greater control of it. Lucky Number 680 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio From today you embark on a rather contemplative and meditative phase that will last for the next few weeks, giving you the chance to spend some time alone with your thoughts. This will be a very valuable exercise for you, and you might even want to jot down some of the insights that come to you so you don't forget them. Lucky Number 855 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius From today you need to think about your long-term hopes and dreams for the future. Are they on track for success or are they just pie in the sky? Be prepared to analyze them from every angle so you've got a good idea of whether they're going to work out or whether they're a waste of time. You'll also have a lot more contact with friends during the next few weeks than you've had recently. Lucky Number 638 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn If you're a typical Capricorn you're always thinking about how you can achieve your ambitions and get ahead in life. Well, you need to spend even more time on such thoughts during the next few weeks because this will be a great opportunity to work out how to improve your status or reputation in some way. You might also consider increasing your qualifications or retraining for a new career. Lucky Number 596 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Aquarius The next few weeks will see in you a very inquisitive frame of mind and eager to increase your store of knowledge in some way. You might want to do this through physical travel, or perhaps by taking some journeys of the mind instead. Be open to new ideas and opinions now, even if they seem wacky to begin with, and you'll learn a lot. Lucky Number 201 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra