Horoscopes for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Aries Some of the women in your life need extra attention today, otherwise you'll know all about it. For instance, a female relative could be rather demanding of your time, insisting that you see her even though it isn't convenient for you. There could also be an element of competition with a woman at work, but try not to give it more importance than it deserves. Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus You're in the mood for some light relief today, especially if that means doing as little as possible, or giving yourself a treat. The atmosphere is very sociable so don't spend the day on your own if you don't have more pressing matters to take care of, such as work and other chores. Bear in mind that it won't make you very popular if you shirk your duties for too long. Lucky Number 866 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini It's very difficult to see the wood for the trees today, especially when it comes to sorting out your finances. Maybe you're so worried about the state of your bank balance that you can't make any sensible decisions about it, or you're trying to do your accounts but you're drowning in a sea of paper. Give yourself frequent breaks and try not to make any firm commitments or decisions while you're in this scatterbrained mood. Lucky Number 867 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer You need to look after yourself today because you're in a sensitive and vulnerable mood, making you take things very personally. It doesn't help that you're feeling rather lonely and unappreciated, or that others are being critical and offhand. Even if you crave the company of others it might be best to spend some time alone now, to avoid feeling emotionally crushed by other people's unfeeling attitudes. Lucky Number 928 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Do your best to keep things in proportion today, otherwise they will grow in your imagination until they seem to be something they're not. For instance, you might get so bogged down in something fiddly or detailed that you make it much more complicated than it really is. If this happens it will help to have a complete break from it so you can recharge your batteries and gain a clearer mental focus. Lucky Number 249 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo A friend finds it hard to see the wood for the trees today, because they're so caught up in petty details that don't mean nearly as much as they think. Not that you can tell them that, because they'll overreact and start foaming at the mouth. You may also be paying too much attention to things that don't really matter, which will be a waste of your valuable time in the long run. Lucky Number 661 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Libra Here we go! Today you have to keep a loved one sweet while also getting on with important tasks, so try to be flexible and easy-going. The best way to handle anyone demanding is to humor them; give out as much attention as you can manage and explain your current circumstances. You may also have to arrange to spend time with them later in the week when things aren't so hectic. Lucky Number 243 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Yesterday's theme continues today, as you're faced with the task of trying to work out what someone is telling you. The trouble is that they're probably not all that sure themselves because they're too involved in what's going on to form any kind of objective opinion. Try to keep calm while unravelling all this and don't get caught up in trivial problems that stop you seeing the bigger picture. Lucky Number 175 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Carry on where you left off yesterday, because this is another good day for being savvy with your money. Maybe you should take the bull by the horns and begin by writing down everything you've spent this month, so you can see what's a valid expense and what comes under the category of frivolous extras that you don't really need. Prepare to be amazed! Lucky Number 715 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn You're feeling very sensitive today, which means you're easily hurt by other people. They may not mean to upset you but that's what will happen, especially if they're being rather off-hand or they give the impression that they couldn't care less about you. You're probably reading more into the situation than really exists, so try to keep your reactions in proportion. Lucky Number 592 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Things really get to you today, making you feel like the spot marked 'X'. You probably also wish you could go back to bed and bury your head under the pillows. You're feeling very sensitive and easily got-at, and so it won't take much to dent your confidence and make you turn molehills into mountains. This too will pass. Lucky Number 103 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius