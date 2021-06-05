Horoscopes for Saturday, June 5, 2021

Aries If you'd like to put more romance in your life this is the time. Vacations, socializing, hobbies, pastimes (and taking a few risks!) are in the frame as Venus enters dynamic Leo. Establish or improve relationships with children, strengthen rapport with a romantic partner, and expand your social contacts. Imagination and artistic urges are stimulated and can make the next few weeks successful and creative. Lucky Number 454 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus You're all set to enjoy some domestic bliss between now and mid July. It's the perfect chance to do some entertaining, or simply to enjoy being with loved ones. If you're in the throes of moving house you'll want to make the experience as easy as possible and you'll also throw a lot of energy into making your new home feel very comfortable and familiar. Lucky Number 500 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Enjoy your social life between now and mid July, because it will be even better than usual. Friends will want to spend more time with you and you could receive lots of invitations, and neighbors will also be clamoring for your company. If you want to get to know more people, you'll have a good time if you take part in some local activities. Lucky Number 316 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer You may have a tendency to purchase luxury items as Venus gives you the urge to splurge! You'll spend more money than usual on social or cultural events as well as expenditures to enhance your appearance or the attractiveness of your environment. The issue of wealth connected with social status may arise in some form. Lucky Number 981 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Want to hear some good news? Venus moves into your sign today, bringing a fun-loving and enjoyable phase in which your popularity will soar and you'll have a great time. It will be a fantastic opportunity to enhance your image in some way, too, such as altering the style or color of your hair or treating yourself to some flattering new clothes. They'll really get you noticed! Lucky Number 189 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo As Venus enters your twelfth house you find excuses, legitimate or otherwise, to pass up invitations to go out -- you're too ill, too overweight to fit into the clothes you wanted to wear; you have too much work to do, etc. Romance may be secretive or experienced in fantasy and dreams. You are susceptible to flattery or unworthy attention. Love relationships from the past, especially where you suffered a loss, can intrude in some way. Turn your attention to helping others less fortunate than yourself. Lucky Number 175 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Libra There's a lot to talk about at work today, especially if you're throwing in some gossip for good measure. Try to be considerate about this, and don't hold up anyone who is obviously busy or whose boss is breathing down their neck. It's a good day for taking part in a discussion or negotiation, provided that you can stick to the facts and not get sidetracked by trivial details. Lucky Number 469 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio If you're a typical Scorpion you have more magnetic charm than the rest of the signs put together, and during the next few weeks you'd be wise to channel it in the direction of people who are in a position of authority over you, such as an older relative or your boss. You might also embark on a relationship with someone who's very influential or who is much older or younger than you. Lucky Number 387 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius June hasn't been much fun so far, but it improves by leaps and bounds from today. During the next few weeks you'll get a real kick out of having some adventure and excitement, and from broadening your horizons. Maybe this is your cue to organize your next holiday, especially if you're tempted by the prospect of visiting an exotic or unusual location. Lucky Number 702 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn If you're still stewing about what's been happening over the past few days, grab the chance to talk about it today. You don't have to go on about it at length, but don't be satisfied with a couple of brief sentences, either. Do your best not to hog the conversation, just in case someone else has equally pressing things to get off their chest. Lucky Number 195 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Relationships take on added importance for you today, and will continue to dominate your emotions till mid July. You'll work hard at pleasing the other people in your life and keeping them happy, even if this means that your own needs have to take a back seat now and then. That's fine if you're happy about it, but don't set a precedent that you'll come to resent. Lucky Number 736 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn