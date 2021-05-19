Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Aries If you're at work you'll be keen to do a good job, and your self-esteem will be strongly affected by the progress you think you've made. If it's a satisfying and productive day, you'll feel proud and happy. But if you don't seem to make much headway, you'll feel discouraged. However, if this happens you shouldn't give up because you can always make amends and do better. Lucky Number 163 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Life hasn't exactly been plain sailing recently but you're navigating your way through calmer waters again now. In fact, you're feeling pretty sunny-tempered and relaxed, and may even wonder what all the fuss was about during the past few days. It's a great excuse to go out on the town, or to visit your favourite restaurant for a relaxing meal. Lucky Number 763 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini You long to be surrounded by familiar faces and places today, so you'll really feel out of your depth if you're somewhere strange even if you'd usually revel in such a situation. Your idea of heaven right now is to be with family or dear friends, or with one special person, so you can relax and not have to worry about putting on a good show or being entertaining company. Lucky Number 114 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Try to get out and about today because it will do you good to have a change of scene. Even you, a home-loving Cancerian, can start to feel stale and bored if you're stuck in one place for too long, so try to vary your surroundings today. Social events will go well, too, and you'll enjoy talking to people who make you think. Lucky Number 426 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Leo This is a good day for concentrating on activities that boost your self-esteem and sense of satisfaction. If you're at work, do the best job you can manage, partly for your own sense of pride and partly because it's important for you that bosses and superiors know what you're capable of. There should be good news about a pay rise, perk or a new job that's in the pipeline. Lucky Number 550 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo Do you believe in good luck? Well you should, because you're surrounded by it today. Grab every opportunity that comes along because you never know when you'll get another chance, especially if travel or education is involved. It's also a good day for having a modest gamble, provided that you can afford to lose your stake if your luck suddenly runs out. Lucky Number 976 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra You value your privacy today, especially if you can share it with a very special person. If you're supposed to be going out with lots of people you might be tempted to make your excuses, simply because you can't face all that hubbub and noise. Don't be surprised if someone confides in you, but make sure you can keep their secrets and treat them with the respect they deserve. Lucky Number 279 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio There are days when you feel you can't say or do anything right, but happily this isn't one of them. In fact, it's a wonderful day in which everything goes well and it's remarkably easy to get on well with whoever happens to be around. Not that you want to spend your time with just any old person. You'd much rather get together with some close friends or that special someone in your life. Lucky Number 208 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Channel all your frustrations from yesterday into your work today. It's the most constructive way to get things out of your system while achieving something worthwhile at the same time. You'll also get great satisfaction from doing things to the best of your ability, regardless of whether other people are watching or you're working on your own. Having said that, any praise will go down well. Lucky Number 533 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn This looks like being one of the nicest days in the whole of May, so enjoy it. You're feeling sociable, outgoing and friendly, and all you really want to do is have a good time. Get together with people who always make you laugh, especially if they happen to be some of your favorites as well, and give yourself a treat. It's also a super day for making exciting travel plans, such as arranging a forthcoming holiday or weekend break. Lucky Number 116 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Surround yourself with people you love today. It's a nostalgic and emotional time, so seek the company of people who make you feel safe, or with whom you've shared lots of nice experiences in the past. If you'd rather get together with one special person, make the occasion memorable. Lucky Number 547 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius