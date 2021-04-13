Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

It's hard to know what's going on today. You feel as though you're lost in a fog and you can't get your bearings. Your best bet is to accept that this is how things are and to simply coast along until you're more sure of what's happening. What you mustn't do is make important decisions while you're so uncertain about whether they're the right course to take.

Lucky Number

750

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Keep your wits about you, especially when dealing with someone in a position of authority or power because they may try to twist you round their little finger without you being aware of what's going on. Be very careful about playing the same sort of game yourself because it will backfire on you sooner or later. Be honest and straightforward, not manipulative or sly.

Lucky Number

905

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You need to develop a subtle approach when dealing with friends and associates today. Steamrolling them with your ideas won't work, and nor will getting angry when they fail to see what you're talking about. However, it's essential that you resist any temptation to behave in a devious or manipulative manner because this will come back to haunt you sooner or later.

Lucky Number

428

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's a strange day and you're feeling a bit weird. You may be all churned up about something yet be unable to express your emotions for some reason, or even to put your finger on what's wrong. Watch out when handling financial matters because there's a chance that someone could try to steal a march on you or do you down in some way.

Lucky Number

090

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's a strange day in which things don't go the way you want and people have a nasty habit of thwarting you. Maybe you're unconsciously tripping yourself up in some way, too. You may be feeling very angry about something yet get the impression that you shouldn't lose your temper because you're supposed to be nice all the time. Let off steam by doing something therapeutic.

Lucky Number

610

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're in a highly efficient and practical mood today, which is marvellous for tackling anything that calls for a clear head and a methodical approach. It's great for sorting out a financial or bureaucratic matter, for calculating your work expenses, talking to the taxman or anything else that's tedious but necessary. You'll also do well if you're at work.

Lucky Number

622

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

There are strange goings on with a certain person today, making you wonder what they're playing at. Are they up to something or are you reading too much into the situation? They may be trying to subtly undermine you, even if they aren't aware of what they're doing. Alternatively, of course, you may be the one who's trying to put your loved one down.

Lucky Number

811

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Be very careful if you're handling some sort of property deal or buying things connected with your home today, because someone may not be as honest as you think. They may find subtle ways to put you down in order to get a better price out of you, or they might have their own reasons why they want the whole deal to fall apart sooner or later. So watch out for someone who's trying to sabotage you.

Lucky Number

295

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

There's a strange atmosphere today because someone is being difficult. You might get the impression that they're trying to trip you up in some way or they're playing a private game with you but haven't told you what the rules are. It's hardly surprising that you're feeling so irritable and scratchy. It will help to keep active but beware of doing too much because then you'll feel exhausted and drained.

Lucky Number

943

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Watch out when handling money today because things won't go very well. You may have to deal with someone who tries to scupper you or get the better of you, even though they'll be all smiles on the surface. You should also beware of any offers or suggestions that sound too good to be true because that's probably exactly what they are. Throughout all this, you'll feel agitated and irritated, without knowing why.

Lucky Number

834

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It's a tricky day and you'll need lots of patience if you're going to get through it without losing your temper at some point. The thing is that you're feeling irritated and grouchy without knowing why, so you're behaving like a bear with a sore head. You may also have a lot less energy than usual, making you want to curl up in a corner and go to sleep. That won't help your temper, either.

Lucky Number

089

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Take it easy today. It feels as though all your energy and motivation are draining out through the soles of your feet, leaving you struggling to do anything even remotely strenuous. Ideally, you should take the day off and have a rest, but that may not be possible. If you've got to carry on regardless, make sure you have lots of mini breaks in which you can catch your breath.

Lucky Number

799

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra
