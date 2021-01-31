Horoscopes for Sunday, January 31, 2021

Aries A recent situation may cause conflict with a parent, boss or authority figures this day and you may need to change your approach, or your attitude. Recent financial developments may require some concentrated attention. Negotiations involving joint resources should be finalised to avoid disagreements in the future. Lucky Number 555 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Stay away from overindulgent people, as they may lead you astray! With a little research you'll be able to produce better quality work in less time. Courses in creative computer skills could be very beneficial now: the more you know, the further you will advance. Look to individuals you trust and respect for sound advice and information. Lucky Number 658 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Try to improve on your communication skills in the workplace. Affairs of the heart are a bit wobbly at the moment and tensions at home may prevent you from speaking your mind. If you suffer from a chronic health problem, the present astral influences may aggravate this state. Watch the sugar levels in the food and drink that you consume - too much can cause mood swings which you can do without. Lucky Number 862 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer On this day, you'll come up with some bright ideas... that's if the phone ever stops ringing! Actually it's an annoying sort of a day, especially in the morning when something unpleasant could suddenly pop up regarding shared finances, credit, or domestic activities. Don't get lost in the details. Tomorrow brings important developments. Lucky Number 225 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo The cautious Moon spends the day in your house of finances and personal priorities. It's a good time to attend to the gritty details and put your financial house in order. There are some difficult aspects today, particularly affecting your relationships, so do not let money become an issue. Things ease off tomorrow; get the necessaries out of the way now, so you can enjoy a more creative period then. Lucky Number 606 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo You'll think less about fighting in order to achieve your ambitions, and more about profiting by the pleasures of life. Your friendships will give you many satisfactions. In your work, much will be demanded of you, but you'll be well supported. Profit from the present good aspects to carry out important financial transactions. You'll be clever and efficient because you'll be able to measure out risks, but beware of your expenses. Lucky Number 634 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra You have confidence in yourself now more than ever, which leads you onto a successful path. Remember that a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, and don't try to rush things. Contacts with foreigners will give you much satisfaction. Don't initiate disputes and even more importantly, legal procedures, which might preclude the chances of an amicable agreement. Lend an attentive ear to your family. Lucky Number 523 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio You're vulnerable to your emotions and feelings and yesterday's romp may leave you feeling a bit flat, but you should start to feel more confident and happy as the day progresses. A stressful situation at work threatens to get on top of you, but it doesn't have to, if you don't let it. If you can, do something that takes your mind off things. Lucky Number 080 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius The risk of a headache is strong; try to lead a more regular, relaxed life. You need to do some serious soul searching this day and ask yourself some painful questions. Someone close to you who appears to be very solicitious may have their own agenda, so be on your guard. Take extra precautions if driving or using machinery this day. Lucky Number 916 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Business tends to be slow and expensive, but there will be more expenses for household needs too. If you are in an agitated state of mind, avoid expressing negative feelings about people. Bickering may arise between couples and family members. Improve your eating habits, for better health. Lucky Number 331 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius Those who are married or in long term relationships may be tempted to flirt with an attractive newcomer in your environment. The single among you will receive many invitations to different parties, and have a hard time deciding just where you want to go. Enjoy! Lucky Number 856 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries