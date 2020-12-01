Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Aries Basic differences between you and others are likely to be felt as the Moon and Venus clash; for some this could increase attraction, but for others it spells trouble. If you listen with an open mind and move forward with a forgiving heart, because, it'll be easy to reap the benefits of this day's aspects. After all, differences make life more interesting! Lucky Number 679 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus This day is potentially very romantic, as the Moon and Venus enliven your life. If you open up your heart, you'll be pleasantly surprised. You are slow to fall in love, but tend to be very loyal and committed, which makes it important for you to choose your partners wisely. You feel more intense, especially from the standpoint of the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. Lucky Number 650 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Spend the morning recharging your spiritual batteries and prepare for the Moon in your sign. Listen to your favourite music, surround yourself with your things and let confrontations and business dealings wait until you are ready. After the Moon enters your sign later this day, things will take on a much rosier hue. Lucky Number 563 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer The nurturing Moon in your house of friends and associates, possibly brings a mentor into your life. There is always much wisdom that can be gained by observing the lives of others; you can avoid certain mistakes by watching them made by others. In this case, you may be faced with financial issues as Neptune and Chiron shake things up in your eighth house of money and power... if the stakes are high, you need to think twice. Lucky Number 306 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Many of you will be in the public eye early on as the Moon lights up your house of reputation. Be sure to be on your best behavior! It may be hard to focus on your work, but this is not the time to fall down on the job. Avoid office gossip and discipline yourself so that when bonuses are handed out, your diligence will be remembered. Things brighten up later in the day. It's a fortunate phase! Lucky Number 765 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo Keep an open mind while the Moon moves through ninth house of travel and adventure. Everything you go through can be a learning experience, if you're willing to examine each situation closely. The study of law, philosophy, religion and culture is favored now. When was the last time you read something that wasn't on the Internet? Take a trip to your local library and check out a few books. The focus turns to your career and public images later in the day. Lucky Number 893 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You may have serious business to attend to this morning, so set your alarm half an hour earlier than usual. You'll need to keep your wits about you as power struggles are in full swing. Stick to your guns and adhere to your principles. The mysteries of life and death may be on your mind as the Moon glides through your house of money and power. Remember, what goes around comes around! Lucky Number 509 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio Last minute changes in your plans are likely as the Moon dances with unpredictable Uranus. This day can be fun and exciting if you are prepared to be flexible. If you are not in the mood for surprises, you may be quite put out by what transpires. Look at life as one grand adventure and see the humor in little miscalculations. Laughter will help save the day. Lucky Number 704 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius You must mind your health in this day. If you go out to celebrate the holidays, go easy on the rich foods and spirits. Too much alcohol and you might find yourself saying the absolute wrong thing to the right person, thus blowing what could be a perfectly lovely evening. Strive for moderation. Lucky Number 386 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn The Moon swoons through your house of romance and creativity, making this a perfect day for a romantic interlude. You can use your natural charm and imagination to create the perfect atmosphere for seduction if you so choose. For those who are not as interested in matters of the heart, creative projects and children's interests are favored. Financial issues arise later. Lucky Number 869 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius You may feel mildly agitated. Personal difficulties with family members or necessary home repairs may disrupt your morning. Deal directly with problems no matter how much you would rather procrastinate. What you avoid on this day is likely to escalate into a much bigger problem for you to solve tomorrow, but things brighten up later in the day. Sweet talking romance is in the wind tonight. Lucky Number 373 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries