Horoscopes for Saturday, November 2, 2019

Aries The Moon blends well with Saturn, adding a stable and fulfilling feel to the day. You'll be able to express yourself magnanimously; even your rivals will be charmed. Travel is favoured this afternoon, as is anything that gets you out of your normal surroundings. Go with the flow and look on the bright side of life. Lucky Number 842 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Take a road trip if you can today; there's nothing like a change of scenery to lift your soul. Even an hour's drive can take you somewhere new and wonderful, so don't rule out the seemingly insignificant destinations near you. Joy can be found almost anywhere, you just have to be willing to see it! Consider yourself successful if you discover a diner that serves a mean cheesecake. Lucky Number 268 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini The Moon and Mars challenge each other today and the 'Powers That Be' and your own creative leanings blend for better or for worse. This influence can bring romance or romantic disaster as well as big wins or big losses in business. Too much of a good thing could be a problem today, so practice moderation. Lucky Number 181 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Today's heat can be positively channeled into passionate embraces or wasted on a ridiculous argument - take your pick. Your partner could be itching to start a fight, but if you've been paying attention, you'll know how to diffuse this time-bomb. With a little tender loving care and patience, you can turn the tiger into a pussycat. Lucky Number 442 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo The Moon sails through practical Capricorn and your sixth house of service, helping you to be productive today. Pay attention to quality and detail as you complete your tasks, everything from the food you serve and eat to the way you file your papers should be noted. If you have time, organize your desk for greater efficiency. Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo With the Moon lighting up your fifth house of pleasure, you might feel like a colt on a spring morning. Everything takes on a more passionate feel today; you'll want to sweep your lover off of his/her feet, play with your children like you were their age again, and throw your heart and soul into your art projects. Let it flow! Lucky Number 333 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra It may be Tool Time at your house today; the desire to make home improvements could be overwhelming. Slow down so you don't hurt yourself... there is always a possibility of cuts and bruises so take precautions. Some of you may have an unrelenting urge to remake a loved one; this presents risks as well, so think about any constructive criticism you want to offer. Lucky Number 098 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Your powers of persuasion are strong today and you should be able to win most people over to your side. You'll need to work especially hard to get the vote from Libra, Cancer, and Aries natives... don't leave out tact and diplomacy in your presentation. Remember that not everyone is going to like what you have to say... if you really believe in the stand you are taking, don't back down in order to win a popularity contest. Lucky Number 876 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius The benefits of all your hard work may be evident today as the responsive Moon moves through your second house of personal values and finances. Some of you will receiving extra money, possibly in the form of a gift. Spending money on fine dining or beautiful objects will be very gratifying. If your budget won't allow for extra expenditures, you can always enjoy an inexpensive treat. Lucky Number 717 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn The Moon continues to light your first house of personality, making you an emotional powerhouse. Try to maintain a positive attitude and a good mood; if you get angry, you're likely to over-react and say things you'll regret later. Use this energy up in a positive fashion; sports, crafts, and other personal hobbies will help you focus today. Lucky Number 932 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius The Moon moves through your twelfth house of the subconscious, triggering powerful dreams. If there's someone frustrating in your life, don't be surprised if you dream of wringing their neck, even if they are disguised as a chicken, kewpie doll, or annoying talk show host. Your feelings of anger and aggression are going to come out one way or another! Lucky Number 570 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn