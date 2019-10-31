Horoscopes for Thursday, October 31, 2019

Aries The Moon in adventurous Sagittarius promises a fiery Halloween and invites you to fly first class. But as Mercury turns retrograde travel could be problematic, so make sure you have plenty of time to get where you need to go. Matters of inheritance and insurance are delayed, so have patience. Just remember that this too shall pass! Why not dress up for Halloween in Aries style? Characters that reflect the Aries personality include Joan of Arc, Scarlett O'Hara and Vincent Van Gogh. Lucky Number 721 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus You should be feeling extra vampy as the Moon dances through your eighth house of sex, money, and power tonight. Your closest relationships come under scrutiny as the Winged Messenger begins the backwards tango in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. You'll need to listen carefully to what your mate or partner is saying during the next three weeks, and perhaps even more carefully to what he or she is not saying. If you are dressing up for Halloween, you may want to consider these Taurus characters: Salvador Dali, Barbara Streisand, Adolf Hitler, Queen Elizabeth II, Leonardo da Vinci. Lucky Number 729 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini The next three weeks may bring snarlups at work and troubles with your health, as Mercury, your life-ruler, turns retrograde in your sixth house. Double check everything and get second opinions as the Winged Messenger goes astray and misunderstandings and confusion reign.Many will be celebrating All Hallows Eve by dressing in costume tonight. If you plan on dressing up, consider these famous Twins: Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Nancy Sinatra, Queen Victoria or even Donald Trump. Lucky Number 109 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Mercury begins the backwards tango in your fifth house of romance for the next three weeks, urging you to keep your mind on what you are doing, especially that you get the dates and names right! Pay more attention to your children and get in touch with your own inner child. While typically a time of frustration, Mercury Retrograde periods can also be opportunities to reflect and analyze current situations. Take a deep breath and use this to your advantage! Those of you who plan to dress up in costume on this Halloween might consider these famous Cancer personalities: Julius Caesar, King Henry the Eighth, Cindy Lauper, Ariana Grande. Lucky Number 439 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leo The Moon in your fifth house of pleasure and creativity gives you the energy you need for tonight's festivities. As Mercury turns retrograde today in Scorpio, it particularly affects matters connected with home and family, bringing communication problems, travel holdups and lost documents in its wake. This promises some confusion on the home front. Nevertheless this will be an exciting day, especially for those on the prowl for love. Even if you don't normally dress in costume, you may find it gives you quite a thrill tonight. Some famous Leo personalities you might consider are: Madonna, Fidel Castro, Mata Hari, May West, Mick Jagger, Jennifer Lopez. Lucky Number 235 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo The Moon travels through your fourth house of home and family today, making this a family-oriented night for trick or treat. Use caution and stay in groups if you plan to celebrate. Mercury, your life-ruler, turns retrograde, making it unusually difficult to express yourself clearly over the next three weeks. Misunderstandings and confusion could frustrate your attempts to achieve your goals, so slow down and read the fine print. Pay attention to body language and other forms of non-verbal communication. Those of you who plan to dress up in costume on this Halloween might consider these Virgo natives: Ray Charles, Beyonce, Sophia Loren, Michael Jackson, Greta Garbo. Lucky Number 561 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra The Moon cruises through Sagittarius and your third house of community, making this a fun night to spend celebrating in your neighborhood. Parties and get-togethers will be especially enjoyable. As Mercury turns retrograde, funds will be held up and delayed. Have patience as business matters move slowly. Look at this as a time to re-evaluate your values and priorities. In fact, this could be a blessing in disguise. The drama and the pageantry are all yours, so dress up even if all you plan to do is open the door for little trick-or-treaters. If you plan to dress up, consider Libran characters and celebrities such as a judge, the Statue of Liberty, Avril Lavigne, Bruno Mars, John Lennon or Bridget Bardot. Lucky Number 419 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio It's Scorpio's favourite night of the year, so make the most of it! The Sun continues to light up your first house of personality, making you very popular this evening. Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio, so expect business transactions and communications to slow down during the next three weeks; confusion and frustration reign. Whether or not you dress in costume, you'll be noticed. With the Moon passing through your second house of money and values, you might consider dressing as a millionaire, a beggar or a dollar bill. If you haven't decided who to masquerade as tonight, consider these famous Scorpio personalities: Prince Charles, Pablo Picasso, Marie Antionette, Leonardo DiCaprio. Lucky Number 336 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius This could be a wickedly fun day for those who plan to celebrate All Hallows Eve. With the Moon in Sagittarius, your personal magic is rolling in top gear, helping you to be the star of the show. If you plan on celebrating Halloween, you should have a wild night indeed! As Mercury goes retrograde today, take a few deep breaths and try not to get frustrated; the next three weeks may find you struggling to express yourself. At least you will have plenty of time to formulate just exactly what it is you want to say! Be patient with your loved ones as they cannot read your mind. If you plan to dress up, some famous Sagittarius personalities are: Beethoven, Harpo Marx, Sia, Frank Sinatra, Tina Turner, Winston Churchill, Jane Fonda. Lucky Number 182 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn The mysterious Moon is moving through your twelfth house of hidden matters, making this an especially mysterious All Hallows Eve! Whether you feel like the Grim Reaper or Joan of Arc, you are sure to have a grand time. Mercury turns retrograde and the next three weeks may find you committing quite a few slips of the tongue so practice keeping your mouth shut. If you spend more time listening than speaking, you'll soon know which friends are true blue and which friends are fair weather. Even if you don't normally dress in costume, you may find it gives you quite a thrill tonight. Go ahead and have fun; even the conservative Capricorn must let his or her hair down from time to time! Famous Capricorn personalities to masquerade as include: Edgar Allan Poe, David Bowie, Richard Nixon, Elvis Presley, Joan of Arc, Marilyn Manson. Lucky Number 300 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius The lively Moon is dancing in your eleventh house of friendships, making this a lovely night to spend with your best pals. You may want to try something completely different, and what better way than to masquerade as someone else? Mercury turns retrograde slowing your progress on the job. Take notes and document everything as misunderstandings and confusion reign. Stay as organized as possible, by the time it is all over, you will have come out on top. If you plan to dress up, consider these Aquarius personalities: Galileo, Yoko Ono, Abraham Lincoln, Mia Farrow. Lucky Number 569 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces