Horoscopes for Sunday, October 20, 2019

Aries Lend an ear to a loved one because they could do with your help. They may want to pour their heart out to you, in which case you'll do them a favor by simply listening. Alternatively, they may want your advice, but even so you should wait to be asked before giving them the benefit of your opinion. Above all, let them know that you're there for them. Lucky Number 656 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus It's important to keep yourself amused today, because boredom is just around the corner. Once you start to get fed up it could work out very expensive because you'll immediately start to think about spending money. As a result, you might splash out on all sorts of things you don't really want and might not even like very much. Lucky Number 440 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini You have a much better grip on what you're meant to be doing, which is good news if you're worried about how everything seemed to unravel around you yesterday. Sort out any problems that you accidentally created yesterday, while your thinking is so clear and practical. It's also a good day for writing important or detailed letters, or filling in forms. Lucky Number 380 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer You were having problems with financial matters, but you're definitely back on track today. As a result you'll be able to unravel any problems you had the other day and put them right. It's also a good day for checking through your bank statements or chasing up outstanding financial queries. You're in the mood to get things straight. Lucky Number 838 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo This is a fantastic day for mapping out some of your future plans. You're in a straight-thinking mood and it will help to be able to bounce your ideas off someone whose opinions you respect. Talk to a friend or a kindred spirit about whatever is important to you right now. Do some serious listening when this person talks to you in return. Lucky Number 632 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo You need plenty of amusement and distraction today, otherwise you'll be very bored and create your own diversions. If your schedule is looking drearily familiar, try to rearrange it in some way so it's more interesting. Even small changes will help to calm your restless mood. You should also try to keep away from people who are ultra-conventional because they'll be like a red rag to a bull. Lucky Number 469 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Talk to someone whose opinion you respect, because they'll have some great ideas for you. An interesting and wide-ranging discussion will give you plenty of food for thought. If you've been toying with the idea of visiting someone who lives far away, or they're coming to see you, this is a good opportunity to firm up some of the details. Lucky Number 417 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio You need a complete break from a certain person now, otherwise they'll drive you crazy. Maybe they're being boring or they're too demanding of you, or perhaps you're coming on too strong for them and you need to lay off for a while. You certainly shouldn't try to tie anyone down now because they'll want to run in the opposite direction as fast as their legs will carry them. Lucky Number 473 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius You don't have much patience today, especially with your partner and members of the family. Someone will easily get on your nerves in about two seconds flat, even if they didn't do anything out of the ordinary. It's particularly difficult to be around people who are ultra conservative or highly predictable, so keep your distance until you're feeling more tolerant. Lucky Number 263 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Take care of details and important arrangements today. You're in the sort of mood where you're eager to dot all the Is and cross all the T's, especially if you're at work or sorting out a financial matter. It will be good to know that you've done things as efficiently as possible. If you're going food shopping you'll enjoy sniffing out bargains and special offers. It will give you a strong sense of satisfaction. Lucky Number 886 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius You're feeling restless and agitated. You're looking for distractions and some light relief, and if you can't find them you'll manufacture them yourself. This means you might pick an argument with a loved one purely to liven up the day or you may do something else that puts the cat among the pigeons. Isn't there a less destructive way to work off your current mood? Lucky Number 272 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra