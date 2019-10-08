Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

Joint income and social status are likely to surface this month, with Venus in Scorpio. It's more intense with regard to romance or sexual encounters, especially the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. If there are no obvious impediments to prevent you, this is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed.

Lucky Number

244

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Venus, your life-ruler, moves into Virgo and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so compromise is in order. Keep a cool head. New partnerships and joint ventures are in the wind. Resolve any disagreements using your natural charm. Courts and contracts should work out for you this month.

Lucky Number

723

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It's time to put some harmony into your working environment, Gem. Venus heading into Scorpio improves relationships with colleagues and employees. An office romance, or a social event connected with co-workers is likely. Beautify your workplace: anything from major renovations to adding fresh paint, plants or artwork to brighten things up. It's time to get your diet and fitness together too. Beauty treatments, dental work, and cosmetic surgery are favoured.

Lucky Number

161

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

As sweet Venus enters sexy Scorpio, remember to curb extravagance in your pursuit of pleasure. Artistic urges are stimulated and your creativity will reach a peak, so let it flow. Children will be more responsive; make time for the young ones in your life. Speculation is favoured, but consult your partner before blowing the lot!

Lucky Number

602

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

Harmonious relationships between family members are encouraged as Venus sweeps into Scorpio today. Real estate negotiations, legal matters connected with a family business, or the artistic endeavors of a parent are stimulated this month.

Lucky Number

136

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Virgo

August 23-September 22

As Venus heads into Scorpio, you should have no trouble gaining favors. Pleasant relations in your neighborhood are favoured. You may also have the opportunity to increase contacts or improve relationships with brothers, sisters, cousins, and in-laws. Some of your best social opportunities this month are right in your immediate environment.

Lucky Number

385

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

You should be ready for some fun, so surround yourself with your favourite people. Personal finances, friendships, and your values come to the fore. Luxury items do appeal! You'll be keen to spend on your appearance, thanks to the influence of Venus. Is social status connected with wealth in your world?

Lucky Number

848

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Sensual Venus cruises into your sign today, boosting your charm and giving you a yen for something new and different. If you're tired of the 'same-old, same-old', then it's time to try something new. Your charm and willingness to cooperate make a big difference as Venus works for you this month. You'll catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. Why not consider signing up for an educational class in your community? it's always good to learn something new. Pledge to do something you have always wanted to do, and find the time to do it!

Lucky Number

923

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Passions may be ignited, so spend time with your significant other today. You may have to compromise at work, as knives come out. Thanks to Venus moving behind the scenes you find excuses to pass up invitations -- you're too ill, too overweight, too much work to do, or any number of other reasons. Romance may be secretive or based in fantasy and dreams. Love relationships from the past can intrude. Resist self-pity and turn your attention to helping those less fortunate than yourself.

Lucky Number

131

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

As Venus moves into Scorpio your personal aspirations and happiness are in the frame. Venus empowers your 11th house, encouraging you to promote harmony and encourage cooperation among friends and contacts. Participation in group activities can be very rewarding during the month ahead.

Lucky Number

242

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You'll definitely know it's time to get busy as sweet Venus enters your house of career and public image. This emphasizes what is most attractive about you: good looks, artistic talent, or a charming personality. Use it or lose it! The next few weeks encourage cordial relationships and socializing with older family members, superiors and authority figures.

Lucky Number

652

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Today should be fun, light and easy, so enjoy the happy vibes. Your intellect and spiritual awareness will reach a monthly peak as Venus travels through your ninth house of the higher mind. Let it flow. Dealings with foreigners and cultured types are also favoured. Romance heats up as well, so do something special for your beloved. You may do well through travel and artistic pursuits too.

Lucky Number

111

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
  Comments  